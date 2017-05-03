7 Gifts for college graduates they'll actually appreciate

Gifts for college graduates can be hard pick out, so we did it for you. Take it from someone who is waiting to graduate, these seven gifts are perfect for a a new grad. From style to tech these gifts won't dissapoint, cost way less than tuition and will also go a long way toward your graduates future!

1. Personalized Blanket - $55.99

If you’re looking for a gift your graduate will actually use this is it. Get your grad a blanket for their new place (even if that place is your couch). This one you can personalize to their achievement! You can customize by colors, school and leave a message to remind your grad that you’re proud of them.

Buy now

2. Plane Tickets - Prices vary

The best thing a grad could get after four long years of college is a much needed vacation. Surprise them with a cheap flight to warmer weather or a new country – their reaction won’t disappoint. If you don’t know where to start, flights to Orlando right now are starting at $132!

Buy now

3. Watch - starting at $100

Whether you’re shopping for him or for her, a watch is a classic graduation gift. Get them ready for the professional workplace that’ll ensure they are never late. Congratulate your grad by giving them a timeless gift they’ll use forever.

Buy now

4. Bag / Wallet - starting at $50

Any grad going into a professional field is going to need a new handbag or wallet. If you want to get your grad a gift that won’t go to waste – a professional wallet or handbag is a perfect option. Get them one that will have them looking and feeling their best as they head out to interviews or to a new workplace!

Buy now

5. Business Card Holder - $7.99+

With a first job comes first business cards. Don’t let your 20-something cram their fresh business cards into their wallet. Instead get him or her nice personalized or monogrammed one for their pocket or desk.

Buy now

6. Cold Brew Coffee Maker - $80

This is the perfect gift for your coffee-loving graduate. A strong cup of cold brew coffee over ice is the best way to start a hot summer workday and it’ll save them money from expensive coffee runs.

Buy now

7. Kindle – $79.99+

Whether you have a graduate with a new degree in English or engineering – a Kindle is a great gift idea. They’ll need something to read on those long commutes to work, their lunch break or on the beach this summer.

Buy now