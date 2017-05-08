What do men desire? More sex toys, survey says

Men are “getting a hand” to up their masturbation game.

Ladies, try not to roll your eyes, but men feel left out. Eight out of 10 guys have tried a sex toy and like to experiment while yanking their doodle dandy, according to a survey conducted by We-Vibe, a leading vibrator company.

“I think that’s a persisting notion that a hand is enough and that men don’t need anything to facilitate their masturbation routine,” We-Vibe’s Global Passion Ambassador Tristan Weedmark told us in an exclusive interview.

The survey, released in time for Masturbation Month, surveyed 1,800 men — 600 from the United States, 600 from the U.K. and 600 from the Netherlands — and found that 66 percent of men felt left out when it came to sex-toy availability.

We-Vibe crunched the numbers and found that in the U.S.:

- In overlapping figures, 81 percent of U.S. men masturbate fanaticizing about an attractive person, 80 percent use porn while 74 percent conjure up an image of a previous hot sexual encounter.

- Masturbation is seen as an essential part of a healthy lifestyle by 80 percent of men and is used to de-stress and focus, and for help sleeping.

- The biggest boner block is a lack of privacy.

- Most men agree that sex toys are for everyone: men, women, gay, straight or bisexual.

- Straight men in the U.S. masturbate less frequently and tend to "tickle their pickles" on Fridays and Saturdays. Nearly half of the gay men surveyed say they masturbate every day, with higher traffic patterns during the beginning of the week. Those that identify as bisexual tend to polish their knobs twice a week with alternating days being the favorites. Bisexual men are also more likely than straight men to experiment with a variety of techniques.

- Being in a relationship doesn’t stop 79 percent of men from whacking their willy.

- Men in the U.S. of A. are more open to using sex toys than their counterparts overseas.

- While the waking and bedtime hours are the most common times, seven out of 10 men are spontaneous when it comes to their self-love making.

“What I think is really interesting about this type of research is it’s not something we often do,” Weedmark said. “We talk to women a lot, but we haven’t asked men the same questions unless it related to couple pleasure.”

The vibrator company has unveiled two new products, both of them penis rings, to demystify the art of manual stimulation for men: the Verge and the Pivot.

The Pivot is and can be used by a couple, but as far as orgasms go, Weedmark said We-Vibe is equal opportunity – information that helps a couple climax can be used to create products that help men chugging the choo-choo.

Among the benefits of penis rings: "They can provide longer, stronger erections because there is that delay in blood flow so many men don’t orgasm as quickly,” Weedmark explained.

The Verge offers perineum stimulation, an area that doesn’t get as much attention as its neighbors up north.

Both devices are We-Connect compatible. We-Connect* is an app that allows others to join in the fun and to control the vibrator through an app.

Masturbation is slowly losing its stigma as a dirty, little secret. “Not that they’re necessarily telling strangers on the street,” Weedmark joked. “Men and women are really owning their sexuality – we’re all just pleasure-loving people.”

Take an exclusive peek at the full survey below.

Masturbation Fact Sheet by Metro US on Scribd

* Standard Innovation, the producer of the We-Vibe line of vibrators, recently settled a data-sharing lawsuit and agreed to pay $3.7 million to the available payout pot, Forbes reported. The lawsuit alleges that the firm was collecting user data on sexual activity.

We-Vibe released a statement explaining that no individual data was used, information was not sold to a third party, and We-Connect users can opt out of sharing anonymous data.