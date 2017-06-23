This travel company wants to help you have sex on the beach

“Sex on the beach” is such a popular concept there’s a drink named after it (and it pretty much tastes like vacation in a glass). There’s also a song with it as a title. And of course, there’s the millions of folks who fantasize about getting horizontal on white sand beaches with azure waters ebbing and flowing behind them.

In fact, a recent survey by Sleep Cupid even found that sex on the beach was one of the top fantasies for females, and 50% of women were held back by the fear of public shaming, legal consequences and run-ins with cops. We don’t blame those valid hesitations, and we’re guessing dudes feel similarly.

But now CheapCaribbean.com, the niche online travel agency specializing in beach vacations, is working to bring your naughty dreams to life without fear of legal consequences by launching Sex on the Beach packages. The various couple vacation packages will give couple private access to a closed cabana on the ocean’s edge, ideal for, well, you know.

The creative and raunchy package includes premier accommodations and exclusive access to your private cabana through July 3st.

Now, to pick your aphrodisiac-infused vacation of choice. We’re partial to Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa in Jamaica with petit fours and champagne. But there’s also Grand Oasis Sens in Cancun, Mexico with a couples massage and your own private plunge pool in your room to boot. Or how about Sonesta Ocean Point (Adults-Only) in St. Martin with the Rooftop Butler Suite and a romantic, beachside dinner capping off your stay in paradise? Rounding out the mix, there’s the aptly-named Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico where you’ll stay in the Master Suite and enjoy your cabana time with wine or champagne and chocolate strawberries.

And, remember: what happens in your private cabana stays in your private cabana.