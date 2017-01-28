If you’re reading the news and feeling fretful about the discord in the country, the divide in the nation or the swiftness of the changes to health care or immigration, some comfort food might be in order. If you think Donald Trump is “not my president,” Not My President Candy LLC has you covered.

“Not My President” bars are 1.75-ounce milk-chocolate sweets with a message on the wrapper: Trump is a “liar,” “sexist,” “racist” and “narcissist.” More than half of sales (the bars are $3.50 each) go to six charities the company sees as being threatened by Trump’s administration, including Planned Parenthood.

What is not on the wrapper is the actual maker of the chocolate. Brad, Not My President LLC’s director of production, told Metro that one of the largest U.S. candy manufacturers is producing the bars for NMP. but he and Lisa, the NMP Candy’s director of marketing, requested we use their first names only, to shield the maker from threats.

“[The manufacturers] do not want threats to their business, and due to the increase in violence since Donald Trump has been nominated, they are concerned for their employees, their personal property and for the information systems being hacked,” Brad said.

Brad said the New York-based company hoped to sell 200 bars in the first week on its website, but sold more than double that Monday, its first sale day. As of Wednesday night, the company had sent out 708.

Not everyone thinks this is such a sweet idea. David Kent from Boca Raton, Florida, called the company to say the concept leaves a bad taste in his mouth.

“It’s a horrible idea,” Kent told Metro. “Regardless of what side of the scope you’re on politically, this is a time when we need to support and come together.”

“President Trump is President Trump and he’s your president.”

Kent, an independent with a stepson in the Navy, voted for George W. Bush and Barack Obama during their first runs. A big issue for him is fixing Veterans Affairs, which he said is “in a shambles.”

When asked how he feels about Trump’s controversial cabinet appointments, Kent said people forget about the government’s system of checks and balances, and need to “let it all play out.”

“I don’t know what the reaction would have been if eight years ago we did this to Obama,” Kent said. “Anybody that supported [Not My President candy bars] then would be called racist and every name in the book, but it’s OK for the other side to do it.”

Brad and Lisa aren’t letting Kent’s argument sour them on their business.

“We do not plan to discontinue manufacturing [the candy bars],” Brad said. “In fact, we expect that December 2017 will be one of our busiest months due to the Christmas and Hanukkah holidays. We see these as being very popular holiday gifts.”

Kent, a chocolate lover, said he’ll stick with Hershey Kisses.

“I think that we all need to come together,” he said. “This is a time when we should support the commander-in-chief and have respect for the office and the man sitting in it.”