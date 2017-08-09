Mets, Yankees unveil MLB 'Players Weekend' jerseys

Every MLB team will be sporting different uniforms from August 25-27.

Major League Baseball unveiled its "Players Weekend" jerseys for the weekend of August 25-27. (Photo: Getty Images)

For some reason that I cannot understand, Major League Baseball continues to look for things to change despite little being wrong with the game.

At the end of the month, the league will be altering every teams' jerseys for "Players Weekend," which is being led by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

It allows players to not only don some revamped, bright jerseys from August 25-27, but it also gives them a chance to wear nicknames on the back of their shirts.

In the case of the New York Yankees though, it gives players to wear names on the back of their jerseys, period. This will be the first time ever that the Yankees will wear shirts with names on the back.

Here is what both the Yankees and Mets jerseys will look like:

Yankees wearing uniforms that spell out club name? Been done before, most recently in 1996 (Negro League throwbacks at Detroit) pic.twitter.com/FkzbKy1gvb — Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) August 9, 2017

Like all clubs, the Mets will wear custom uniforms with nicknames on the back for Little League-style "Players Weekend" Aug. 25-27. A look: pic.twitter.com/76auo761CX — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 9, 2017

Here are the nicknames for each player:

I am ok with these jerseys actually, as long as it not the traditional #Yankees uniforms These will be wore Aug 25-27 pic.twitter.com/uA1Df10mcv — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) August 9, 2017

While some are cool, like Aaron Judge's No. 99 jersey emblazoned with "All Rise," others will make you shake your head like Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud's nickname:

Travis d'Arnaud is ... uh ... Lil D pic.twitter.com/12lAURueT9 — Big League Stew (@bigleaguestew) August 9, 2017

Whatever makes the players and fans with a short attention span happy, I suppose.