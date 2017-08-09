Home
 
Mets, Yankees unveil MLB 'Players Weekend' jerseys

Every MLB team will be sporting different uniforms from August 25-27.
Major League Baseball unveiled its "Players Weekend" jerseys for the weekend of August 25-27. (Photo: Getty Images)

For some reason that I cannot understand, Major League Baseball continues to look for things to change despite little being wrong with the game. 

At the end of the month, the league will be altering every teams' jerseys for "Players Weekend," which is being led by the Major League Baseball Players Association. 

It allows players to not only don some revamped, bright jerseys from August 25-27, but it also gives them a chance to wear nicknames on the back of their shirts.

In the case of the New York Yankees though, it gives players to wear names on the back of their jerseys, period. This will be the first time ever that the Yankees will wear shirts with names on the back. 

Here is what both the Yankees and Mets jerseys will look like: 

Here are the nicknames for each player:

While some are cool, like Aaron Judge's No. 99 jersey emblazoned with "All Rise," others will make you shake your head like Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud's nickname:

Whatever makes the players and fans with a short attention span happy, I suppose. 

By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : August 09, 2017
Tags:MetsYankeesMLB
 
