10 ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend in Boston

The students are back, daylight is diminishing and pretty soon we’ll all be donning waterproof boots and trudging through winter. But you don’t have to go gentle into that good night just yet. Labor Day offers one last chance to live it up, have a summer fling or just get outdoors before it’s too late. Here’s some ideas to set you off on your own freedom trail.

Lady Gaga at Fenway Park

Lady Gaga swings by Fenway on the Boston leg of her tour for her latest album, “Joanne,” co-produced alongside Mark Ronson. If recent set lists are any indication, fans will also be treated to Gaga classics like “Alejandro” and “Bad Romance.” Tickets to the Sept. 2 show are still available and, depending on your level of devotion, run from around $86 to $251 for turf seating.

Sept. 1-2, Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/special-events/lady-gaga

Have an endless summer at Loco

Hawaii meets Mexico meets Southie? Only at Loco Taqueria, where Labor Day brunch is a luau-themed fiesta, complete with live music. Don your Hawaiian prints, grab your Moondoggie and order a watermelon-pineapple punchbowl, served in a hollowed watermelon, or savor a menu of tropical brunch specials and ceviches in addition to Loco’s brunch classics like fried chicken and jalapeno-cornbread waffles and breakfast carnitas tacos.

Sept. 4, 412 W. Broadway, locosouthboston.com

Up on the roof

Watch the summer sun rise and fall from the Rooftop@Revere Bar. Open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Labor Day, the bar will host games like human-sized jenga and cornhole. White Claw hard seltzers will set you back $5, and $13 for the frozé du jour.

Sept. 4, Revere Hotel, 200 Stuart St., reverehotel.com

Head to the brewery

Dorchester Brewing Co., located right on Mass. Ave., just celebrated its one-year anniversary. On Sunday, the brewery welcomes the Porch Food Truck, which offers everything from North Carolina-style pulled pork to Chesapeake crab cake sandwiches and fried bologna sandwiches. The brewery has 20 beers on tap, including smaller craft labels like Omnipollo, Evil Twin and Radiant Pig.

Sept. 3, 1-6 p.m., 1250 Massachusetts Ave., dorchesterbrewing.com

Free museum admission

Visit the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the ICA for free on Labor Day. Admission to the Gardner Museum starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., and is first come, first served, so make sure to get there early.

Sept. 4, 25 Evans Way, gardnermuseum.org; 25 Harbor Shore Drive, icaboston.org

High-end brunch

Treat yo’ self at Harvard Square’s latest French outpost, Les Sablons, which just recently started serving Sunday brunch. The French just do it better, and Les Sablons’ decadent menu features dishes like roasted oysters with garlic butter and bacon, an onion bagel with smoked halibut paté, leek and Comté quiche and feuilletine-crusted French toast, complete with Chantilly cream.

Sept. 3, 2 Bennett St., Cambridge, lscambridge.com

Cereal killer

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Newbury Street’s Trident Booksellers and Café calls all breakfast lovers to its popular all you can eat cereal soiree at the upstairs bar. Families are invited, cartoons will be streamed and pajamas are encouraged. Tickets are $20 (with mimosa); $15 (cereal only); $10 for kids under 12.

Sept. 4, 338 Newbury St., https://www.facebook.com/events/1946522335616272/

Free weekend-long lawn party

Lawn on D throws a weekend-long lawn party (try saying that five times fast) featuring a Friday night cornhole tournament and an appearance by the Tito’s Vodka folks, who’ll be serving up drinks at their adult lemonade stand. On Saturday, Lawn on D hosts Arts at the Park, a family-friendly afternoon of face painting, magic, live music and more. Lawn on D screens terror classic "Jaws" on Sunday afternoon; on Labor Day, the lawn is open for games, food and drinks and lounging. Free admission; times vary.

Sept. 1-4, Lawn on D, 420 D St. Boston, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d/

Endless Summer at the ICA

When work lets out for the long weekend, beeline to the ICA for a sunset dance party. Boston locals ABADABAD will play from their latest album, “Touch the Feel,” alongside DJ Big Bear at the museum’s outdoor harbor deck. Food, games and cocktails will be plenty. Free admission for members, $15 in advance for nonmembers and $20 the day-of.

Sept. 1, 5-10 p.m., 25 Harbor Shore Drive, icaboston.org

Laugh it off

Labor Day won’t stop a few comedians from doing their thing, especially at Cityside Bar, which brings podcasting comic Tim Dillon (“Tim Dillon is Going to Hell”), Kenice Mobley (2 Dope Queens), and Geoffrey Asmus (Just for Laughs) to Brighton for Labor Day. Kick back at the upstairs bar, order off the classic pub menu and laugh all the way until returning to work Tuesday morning.

Sept. 4, 8:30 p.m., CitySide Bar, 1960 Beacon St., citysidebar.com