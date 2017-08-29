'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood is coming to Boston

The Emmy-nominated actress will speak at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit.

Watch out gunslingers, "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood is coming to town.

Forbes announced on Tuesday morning that the Emmy-nominated actress has joined the speakers lineup for the 2017 Under 30 Summit, which returns to Boston Oct. 1 through 4. Wood joins a star-studded list of guests for the four-day event, which already features actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, comedian T.J. Miller, "Billions" star Asia Kate Dillon, plus YouTube sensations Tyler Oakley and Lilly Singh.

Other new speakers added to the summit's lineup include civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, Cadre co-founder and CEO Ryan Williams as well as Human Longevity, Inc. co-founder and executive chairman J. Craig Venter. The Patriots' "team magician"–yes that's a real position–John Logan will also be there.

More than 6,000 people are expected to attend this year's Under 30 Summit, which is a celebration of young, entrepreneurial minds and business innovators. The fun will take over downtown and other areas of Boston for four days with a series of panel discussions, competitions and other events, including parties and music and food fests.

Kutcher, who came to Boston for last year's festivities, will be back to judge a "Shark Tank"-style competition for aspiring-entrepreneurs with “disruptive and scalable business ideas.” The winners will receieve $500,000 in finanicial support.

The Under 30 Summit wraps up on Oct. 4 with its annual Service Day, where attendees will give back to Boston communities in a variety of ways.

If you go:

2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit, Oct. 1-4, various locations, forbes.com