Of course we have festivals for cold brew and cake, this is NYC!

Summer events are rolling in hot and heavy with the good weather. We've got 12 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend, from a screening of "Grease" with boozy milkshakes to the NY Cake Show and a pet fashion show on Coney Island.

ARTS

Summer Nights Burlesque Sail

You’ll have plenty of great views vying for your attention between the city skyline views and the dancers undressing onstage during Summer Nights Burlesque Sail with the acclaimed theatrical group Dances of Vice. Cruise along the Hudson River on the Clipper City as performers including Agave L’Amour, Mr. Gorgeous and Cassandra Rosebeetle keep things saucy for the first of a recurring burlesque sail on the second Thursday of each month this summer. The first night’s theme is Art Deco; next up are Rockabilly, Disco and Swing. June 8, 9:45-11:45 p.m., Clipper City, Battery Slip 2, $28-$35, dancesofvice.com

PARTY

Chashama Gala After-Party

If there’s anything that can make New Yorkers see red, it’s discussing all the underused real estate in the city. Nonprofit arts collective Chashama repurposes unused spaces by creating pop-up exhibits; it might not drive down your rent, but at least it serves the community. The group’s annual gala, Art Is Everywhere, is a bit out of reach (unless you've got $15,000 burning a hole in your pocket), but it’s followed by an affordable after-party where you can enjoy art and support the cause — with an open bar! June 9, 9 p.m.-midnight, 4 Times Square, $50, chashama.org

MUSIC

Giuda

Where Rome’s Old World vibe meets the U.K.’s ‘70s glam scene, you get the sounds of Giuda. As part of the Northside Festival (showcasing the “future of content”), the glittering five-part punk rock band Giuda (pronounced JOO-da — Italian for Judas) plays the Brooklyn Bazaar on Friday. Likened to Slade and T.Rex, Giuda is reviving the sexy-and-sensual grooves of music’s heyday. They’re touring the States to promote their new seven-song release, “Speaks Evil.” June 9, 9 p.m., Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., $15, bkbazaar.com

MUSIC

Unit J Block Party

This Northside Festival showcase features a curated setlist by the musicians collective Unit J, made up of the best acts they saw in the past year gathered together to play two venues for two days — and you can catch them all with one ticket. The lineup includes Belle-Skinner, Dirty Bird, Inalukt, Eco Moth and the Laurel Canyon. There will also be jam sessions with the Unit J crew on Saturday. June 9-10, Lantern Hall (52 Harrison Pl.) & Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan St.), $5, northsidefestival.com

FILM

“Grease” + Boozy Milkshake

Summer lovin’ may have gotten off to a rocky start for the innocent Australian expat and the leader of the T-Birds, but milkshakes will never disappoint. At Videology’s screening of “Grease” on Friday, your ticket comes with a strawberry milkshake with a shot of something you couldn’t get in a ‘50s diner. After the movie, you also get $2 off your next drink at the bar. June 10, 7:45 p.m., Videology Bar & Cinema, 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, $25, videologybarandcinema.com

SHOPPING

SVA Makers Market

Get a glimpse into the future of the arts in every medium, from comic books to home decor, at the SVA Makers Market at the Metropolitan Pavilion this Saturday. Over 50 students from the School of Visual Art will showcase and sell their art at a daylong event that’s free and open to the public. Innovation, entrepreneurialism and activism are key themes; some proceeds go to charity. June 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 123 W. 18th St., free, sva.edu

COMPETITION

NY Cake Show

This showcase of New York’s most talented bakers returns for its fifth year this weekend, this time with a Broadway theme. Each baker chose a show and will create towering works of edible art for a $5,000 prize. Watch the magic happen as the cakes come together on show day, nibble your way through a cupcake bar, take hands-on classes (free and ticketed) and browse the exhibitor floor to get ideas for your next special event. June 10-11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Pier 36, 299 South St., $30-$125, thenycakeshow.com

PETS

Pet Day at Coney Island

Because you want to see parrots in their pirate best when you come to Coney Island, make the trek this weekend when Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park hosts its seventh annual Pet Day. Hosted by The Great Dubini, a one-of-a-kind fashion show welcomes all species to strut their stuff at 2 p.m. for three judges and fellow pet lovers in categories like funniest costume, most creative and best pet/owner costume combo. Deno’s will even let dogs take a ride with their owners on this Ferris wheel all day. June 10, noon-7 p.m., Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park, Boardwalk at West 12th Street, free to watch, two cans of dog food to enter, wonderwheel.com

DRINKS

Coffee & Tea Festival NYC Iced

New York’s beanfest is back — and we’re not talking about the chili cookoff. The Coffee & Tea Festival returns to the city, but this time your favorite brews will be served on the rocks, as we all make our annual swap to iced lattes and frappes, just in time to honor National Iced Tea Day on June 10. In addition to an assortment of tastings, with exhibitors ranging from Teavana to Cafe Grumpy, there are also food vendors onsite and seminars on coffee from Sri Lanka and Italy. June 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., $20-$25, coffeeandteafestival.com

BOOKS

Roxane Gay’s “Hunger”

“Bad Feminist” Roxane Gay has just released her latest book, “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body.” The candid biography discusses the “taboo” of food and weight and worldly pleasure, especially as a plus-size woman in modern America. Hear about it first-hand as Gay appears at BAM for a reading, Q&A and signing. June 13, 7 p.m., BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., $25-$45, greenlightbookstore.com

FOOD

Taste of Bushwick

Indie theaters like Bushwick Starr are essential to a healthy community. Next Tuesday, 50 of its culinary neighbors once again band together for a massive all-inclusive tasting; VIPs get an extra hour of sampling food and drink with live music, plus totes and other goodies. June 13, 6:30-9 p.m., 24 Rock St., Brooklyn, $65-$125, thebushwickstarr.org

FILM

BAM CinemaFest

One of the city’s top indie film fests returns to BAM with state, national and world premieres, including Jim McKay’s “En el Septimo Dia” (about life for an undocumented Mexican immigrant). The fest closes with Alex Ross Perry’s “Golden Exits,” about the casual ennui of Brooklyn’s decently off hipster set starring big names like Chloe Sevigny and Emily Browning. Many screenings include Q&As. June 14-25, BAM Rose Cinemas, 30 Lafayette Ave., $16, bam.org