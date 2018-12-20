The 37th season (yes 37th) of Survivor has come to an end, and a new winner has been crowned. This season's theme was David vs. Goliath and the biblical story of the where the underdog David goes up against a giant named Goliath and ultimately defeats him with a slingshot to the forehead rang true. Especially since the winner was almost voted off in the very first episode. Who won Survivor David vs. Goliath?

So who won Survivor David vs. Goliath? 27-year-old Nick Wilson won this year's Survivor season 37 against allies Mike White and Angelina Keeley of the Goliath tribe. “I was a David the entire game and I had to find whatever slingshot I could, whether it be the social game, the strategy game, the immunity wins, an advantage, an idol, new relationships, old relationships. Whatever it took, I had to find my slingshot and I had to find as many stones as I could find because I think I was the underdog most of this game,” said Wilson.

Wilson did defy many odds to get to the victorious position of the winner of Survivor David vs. Goliath. The first episode of the season seemed to be shaping up to Wilson perhaps being in the hot seat and undoubtedly being the first to be sent home. But an injury from fellow castmate Pat from a boat accident coming back from an immunity challenge forced his evacuation and ultimately saved Wilson from tribal council. From then on out Wilson played his game strategically and passionately although it wasn't always easy.

Being the little man as a 'David' was tough for the Kentucky native, "The Goliaths would walk out onto the beach and talk and strategize together for hours," he told THR. "The frustrating part for me was that they didn't even hide it, and it was almost insulting."

His frustration fueled his willingness to win and he made many pivotal moves regarding the game including his vote-steal play strategy against Dan Rengering. "I wanted to misdirect who we were voting for in hopes of tricking Dan into playing his idol on Alison," Nick said. "If Dan played his idol on Alison, then Jeff would not have revealed that an idol nullifier had been played, or even existed, and the vote steal would get all the credit for the big move."

Even other players from this season were impressed with Wilson's strategic game after watching it back on TV. "He's very clever, as clever as I assumed he was," said fellow castmate Christian Hubicki. "I actually feel very validated watching Nick on the show. I've been thinking: 'Okay. He was always smart and scheming. I was right to always have one eye open around him.' It looked like I trusted him completely on the show, but really, I knew he was going to come for me at some point soon. At least, that's what it felt like. I don't feel like I was disproven by what I've seen on television."

