Who was eliminated from The Bachelor season 23 last night?

After last week's three-hour-long premiere, The Bachelor season 23 seems to be finding its footing quite nicely. To further guide Colton Underwood on his quest for romance, a few unexpected celebrity guests show up to get in on the fun. When all was said and done, not every woman vying for the NFL alumni's affection received a rose. Here are all the highlights from The Bachelor season 23, episode 2.

The Bachelor season 23 welcomes Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally to the party

After Colton took Demi, Bri, Tracy, Elyse, Hannah G., Nicole, Onyeka and Catherine on their first group date, things got unexpectedly comedic when celebrity couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally crashed the party. As crazy as that seemed, their appearance here really helped to break up the monotony. Offerman and Mullally are known for their oft revealing stand-up act, and the two spared no expense in getting down to brass tacks. The reason for their cameo: To give the 24 women a tutorial on how to open up by telling stories about their "significant firsts."

Once the ladies were finished compiling their stories, they took the stage to read them aloud in front of a 200 person crowd. Needless to say, it was an eventful evening: Elyse stood out from the pack when she "bravely" admitted she was older than the rest of the contestants, while Demi ended things by heading into the audience to get the first kiss from Colton. The competition had officially begun.

The Bachelor season 23 goes to camp, and Billy Eichner's the counselor

After Hannah B. had a fairly successful one-on-one date with Colton, ending in her finally opening up to him about her own insecurities, getting her a rose in the process, half the women -- Alex B., Erika, Katie, Caelynn, Sydney, Tayshia, Nina, Kirpa, Caitlin, Courtney, Cassie and Heather -- were called on another group date with Colton. The day's theme: summer camp. The women were split up into two teams, yellow and red, and competed against each other in three camp games to determine who would stay the night with Colton and who would go back to the mansion. The red team ended up camping with Colton, with Heather getting the night's rose, after admitting to Colton she'd never kissed anyone before.

The Bachelor season 23 drama hits with an epic Demi/Tracy feud

Easily the biggest feud on the show, so far, is between Demi and Tracy. Early on in the episode, Tracy confronted Demi over her bold immaturity. After kissing Colton at the theater, she grabbed the rose at dinner and waved it around, claiming it was hers. Since then, Tracy had been clamoring for any sort of respect from the 23-year-old interior designer. She was not successful. During the episode's cocktail party, Tracy finally found time alone with Colton -- something she had been aiming to do for some time -- but as soon as she let down her guard, Demi showed up wearing a robe, and little else, and escorted the bachelor away to check out her "fantasy closet." She may have only chatted with him in her room while massaging Colton on the bed, but it was enough to drive Tracy to tears.

Who was eliminated from The Bachelor season 23 last night?

During the rose ceremony, all eyes were on Tracy and Demi -- because The Bachelor sure loves the drama. Don't fret, the two are safe to fight another day. It seems that Caelynn may be the frontrunner, so far, as her love of volunteering at children's hospitals feels like something Colton has seriously vibed with. Could she be the one?



In the end, Colton sent home 29-year-old dog rescuer Alex, 28-year-old salesperson Angelique, 23-year-old financial associate Annie, and 25-year-old recruiter Erika.

The Bachelor season 23 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC