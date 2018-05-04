Kevin Hart had a scary jet landing at Boston's Logan Airport

The comedian flew into town to see his 76ers take on the Celtics.

Kevin Hart had a scary plane ride before seeing the Celtics take on the Sixers. Photo by Getty Images

Kevin Hart had a rough Thursday in Boston.

Not only did his beloved Philadelphia 76ers lose their second game in a row to the Celtics, but the comedian was also involved in a scary situation at Logan Airport prior to the semifinal match-up. According to a post on Hart's Instagram account, his jet's "tire busted" while they were making their landing on Thursday afternoon.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident, but the airplane scare definitely shook Hart and his crew up.

"God is Good with a capital G," Hart wrote on Instagram. "Had our first serious airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and s--t got real for a second. No body was harmed...Our pilot handled the situation perfectly."

The terrifying moment didn't stop Hart from enjoying the game at the TD Garden on Thursday night. While his favorite NBA team came up short, the comic had some fun as he was able to hang out with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and rapper Meek Mill, who was recently released from prison. Perhaps Hart has some insight into what the heck Kraft, Mill and Gucci Mane were talking about during the game.