Who is Michael Boatwright, second suspect in XXXTentacion murder case?

Police are one step closer in finding out who killed XXXTentacion.

A second suspect was arrested in connection to the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed on June 18 while outside of a motorcycle dealership in Florida.

According to TMZ, police arrested 22-year-old Michael Boatwright on July 5 on drug-related charges and was later served with an arrest warrant for first degree murder on July 10.

The Broward County Sherrif’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Boatwright, was one of the two suspects who approached XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, and shot him shortly after XXXTentacion left the Riva Motorsports motorcycle dealership located in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Police say they are looking to talk with 22-year-old Robert Allen, a "person of interest" in the murder case of XXXTentacion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Allen is wanted for a felony warrant for violation of probation, drug possession and carrying a concealed firearm.

The first arrest made in connection to the murder of XXXTentacion happened on June 21 when Florida Police pulled over 22-year-old Dedrick Williams and charged him with murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a valid drivers license according to police records. XXXTentacion’s mother was notified of the arrest during a vigil.

Who is Michael Boatwright, XXXTentacion Killer?

While it’s not clear who killed XXXTentacion, police say that Boatwright was armed at the time of XXXTentacion’s murder but did not say if he was the gunman.

Boatwright has been arrested several times for battery and drug possession since 2013. The Heavy reports that Boatwright was also arrested for selling cocaine or heroin within 1000 feet of a school.

In 2015, Boatwright was arrested again on drug charges and had several other felony violations since.

Celebrity gossip website Bossip posted a video of someone claiming to have killed the 20-year-old rapper, but it’s unclear who the person is because their face is covered. The video shows a man bragging about the murder but it doesn’t appear to be Dedrick Williams, the first suspect arrested.