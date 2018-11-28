Everything we know about a would-be To All The Boys Netflix sequel

Since the summer, when Noah Centineo graced us with over 90 minutes of screen time in the film adaptation of Jenny Han's hit novel "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," a second film has been a hot topic of conversation. Based on the next book in Han's teen trilogy, this P.S. I Still Love You movie is something we already need to see.

For months now, fans and cast members have requested a follow-up film. Multiple outlets reported yesterday that an official sequel is finally in the works.

Director Susan Johnson appeared to corroborate the news in an Instagram post, which she later took down, Vox reports. Netflix told the site that a To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is "still in talks" and has not officially been confirmed.

Johnson then shared another Instagram, clarifying: "Hi everyone. I was just sharing what I was reading online for the first time, along with all of you, this morning. Some of the media interpreted this as 'director confirms sequel.' I did no such thing, but so happy to see this conversation travel far and wide so quickly. And as I did say this morning, it's all you! Thanks for the support! You guys are the best fans ever. You'll know when I know. Promise."

Paramount Pictures and Netflix recently signed a multi-picture deal. Under this arrangement, Paramount has agreed to produce original films for Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter notes. The outlet goes on to explain, "One of the first movies being discussed for the Paramount-Netflix deal will be a sequel to To All The Boys I've Loved Before."

It's an unofficial announcement, but it's promising.

Paramount tells Metro that the company cannot confirm any information about the P.S. I Still Love You movie at this time. Neither Netflix nor Johnson was available for immediate comment.

Johnson did, however, tell us back in August that she was "definitely" interested in adapting both of Han's follow-up books "P.S. I Still Love You" and "Always And Forever, Lara Jean."

Here's what we know about the potential P.S. I Still Love You movie, a sequel to the breakout film you've probably watched on repeat.

P.S. I Still Love You movie plot

Given that Johnson only changes a few things about Han's original storyline in the Netflix adaptation, the sequel film would arguably stay true to "P.S. I Still Love You."

It would focus on a love triangle of sorts between Lara Jean, Peter and John Ambrose from Model UN, whom we saw at Lara Jean's doorstep during the end credits.

Via Han's website, the book's plot reads as follows:

"Lara Jean didn't expect to really fall for Peter. They were just pretending. Until they weren't. And now Lara Jean has to learn what it's like to be in a real relationship and not just a make believe one. But when another boy from her past returns to her life, Lara Jean's feelings for him suddenly return, too. "Can a girl be in love with two boys at once? In this charming and heartfelt sequel to the New York Times bestseller TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE, Lara Jean is about to find out that falling in love is the easy part."

P.S. I Still Love You movie cast

"We're all attached contractually if we want to do the movie again," Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in early August. Therefore, we know main cast members such as Israel Broussard (Josh), Noah Centineo (Peter) and Lana Condor (Lara Jean) are set for this would-be P.S. I Still Love You movie.

"I would love to do a second and a third one," Condor revealed to Teen Vogue in August. "And I know when we were shooting it -- Noah, Israel, Janel, everyone -- we all talked about wanting to start the second one immediately after. So, we're definitely on board."

Then there's John Ambrose played by Jordan Burtchett. Han told IndieWire that she wrote "P.S. I Still Love You" to explore his character specifically.

"The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust -- all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene," Johnson explained to ET of Lara Jean and Peter's love story in the second novel (and potential P.S. I Still Love You movie). "...And they'll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren."

Another character that will appear in the film goes by the name of Stormy.

According to IndieWire, Stormy is a "nursing home resident who has led a rich and exciting life, and teaches Lara Jean a thing or two about seizing the day, especially when it comes to romance."

P.S. I Still Love You movie release date

There is no current release date for the potential P.S. I Still Love You movie.

But, check back in with Metro. We'll be updating this with more information as it becomes available.

"Truly this is all I've ever wanted," Brooklyn resident Amanda Livingston tells us of the unofficial, official news. "Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's on-screen chemistry is to die for, and their story gives you hope and makes you believe in love again. I'm so excited. Thank you for giving the people what they want!"

We're hoping for full confirmation on a sequel just as much as you are. In part for its sheer understanding of young love, mostly for Noah Centineo.