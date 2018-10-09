Why Chelsea Peretti was written off Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6

For five years, fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have known Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, the precinct’s civilian administrative assistant who once dubbed herself as “the human form of the 100 emoji.” With the show’s cancellation by FOX and subsequent pickup by NBC, however, the comedian recently announced on Twitter that she would be leaving the series during Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6.

“I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back,” she wrote. “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina.”

Why Chelsea Peretti is leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor released a statement on Twitter soon after Peretti’s announcement.

“She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history,” he wrote. “While it’s sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn’t the last we’ll see of Gina Linetti.”

“I mean, she got run over by a frickin’ bus, and she only missed like a week of work,” he added, alluding to the midseason cliffhanger in the show’s fourth season.

So while it seems that Peretti won’t be a part of the show’s entire 18-episode run for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 (and the first one at NBC), the precise reason for the comedian’s departure remains a mystery. Unlike what happened with Clayne Crawford over at FOX’s Lethal Weapon, it doesn’t look like any behind-the-scenes drama has unfolded between Peretti and the show.

If anything, the actress’ upcoming slate of film projects like Friendsgiving and Spinster, and her continued work with other television shows like Netflix’s Big Mouth, may offer a simple explanation.

Peretti is now in high demand for her comedic talents, both on camera and in the voice recording booth. Perhaps the prospect of doing another entire season of a show (and potentially more seasons after that) would have prevented her from doing much of anything else.

Or, maybe not. We’ll never know until Peretti, Goor or anyone else associated with Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 who just so happens to know why the actress is leaving decides to fess up.

Then again, considering the ensemble nature of the show and the quality of its writer’s room, fans shouldn’t worry about Peretti’s departure ahead of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 premiere on NBC sometime in 2019. Since Universal Television, and not FOX, has always been responsible for the show’s production, not much else should be changing aside from the distributor in the next year.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 will premiere on NBC sometime in 2019.