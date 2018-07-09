Watch the first official trailer for Orange is the New Black season 6

Orange is the New Black season 6 returns to Netflix on July 27 — to put that in perspective, that’s less than three weeks away. The Litchfield inmates are starting off this sixth season in maximum security, as the first official Orange is the New Black season 6 trailer reveals.

Season 5 left Litchfield in shambles after a multi-day riot, and now, those involved are paying the price.

Digital Spy retells: "[We] saw 10 of Litchfield's finest, including Alex, Piper and Nicky, in Frieda's bunker that had just been broken into by the CERT officers, while the rest of Litchfield's inmates were loaded into buses and heading to new prisons."

This new place is not their home.

Watch: Orange is the New Black season 6 trailer

Netflix released the first Orange is the New Black season 6 trailer today, July 9. Watch below:

This first Orange is the New Black season 6 trailer hints that, in maximum security, these women are separated by uniform colors: blue, khaki and pink. Alliances are tested as investigators try to get to the bottom of who's to blame for the riots.

"First, my friends become not my friends," Suzanne says, wearing pink. "And then I’m given a color that other colors what to fight." But Piper hints that the blues and khakis are the ones who have beef, and pinks, as it turns out, are safe.

Oh, and Luschek is seen teaching some sort of Zumba class at the end of the trailer. (But are we surprised at all? No, not really.)

The Orange is the New Black season 6 trailer includes many regulars like Piper, Morello and Daya (who shot Humphreys at the end of season 5), but there’s one important character missing: Alex.

"This season is different for sure," Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, told Variety of Orange is the New Black season 6 in a December interview. "Coming off last season’s finale, there’s no up from there. There’s nowhere you can go that’s a positive."

"So you’re definitely going to see all of the girls trying to figure out how to get out of this rabbit hole they’ve created," she continued. "Who is loyal to whom? Who is standing alone? Who is motivated by their own personal will to get out of prison? Who lies and who tells the truth? All of that stuff will come out this season."

As Piper famously says, "B*tches gots to learn."