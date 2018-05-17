Everything coming to Netflix while you watch the royal wedding

While you’re cooped up watching the royal wedding tomorrow (May 19), perhaps getting in the spirit with some jam-and-cream-topped scones, those who have not devoted themselves to Prince Harry and his bride-to-be will go about their merry weekends. Some will tackle chores, others will take a trip to the grocery store or spend time with loved ones. And, as Meghan Markle says "I do" and the royal family gains another member, Netflix will be getting new additions of its own: Bridge to Terabithia, Small Town Crime and Scandal season 7.

We're not insisting that you skip out on a royal wedding live stream to watch Small Town Crime. But hey, if you miss your cousin's viewing party for a Netflix binge, don't blame us. We're just the messengers.

Bridge to Terabithia

Rating: PG

Original release date: 2007

Josh Hutcherson and AnnaSophia Robb play two teens (Jesse and Leslie) who imagine a fantasy world all their own. Terabithia is full of friendly giants, fairies and other magical creatures, and it’s here, away from their real lives, where they can truly find adventure. (I grew up on this movie and shamelessly can’t wait to watch it — partially for the nostalgia, mostly for Josh Hutcherson.)

Watch the preview below:

Scandal season 7

Rating: TV-14

Original release date: October 2017 – April 2018 on ABC

Scandal’s seventh and final season features a new (and improved) White House administration. Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) is the nation's first female president, Cyrus Beane (Jeff Perry) is her VP and the coveted Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) has signed on as her chief of staff. Watch them deal with political scandal after political scandal.

View the preview below:

Small Town Crime

Rating: R

Original release date: 2017

In Small Town Crime, alcoholic ex-cop Mike Kendall (John Hawkes) seeks redemption when he tries solving a young woman’s murder case. But, along the way, he puts those he loves in grave danger. The film also features Octavia Spencer and Robert Forster.

Watch the preview below:

For more on what’s coming to Netflix the remainder of May, we’ve already compiled a full list for you. So, whether you're opting out of a chance to see if all your Meghan Markle wedding dress predictions came true to, instead, watch Small Town Crime, or you're waiting until the ceremony's conclusion to relive Josh Hutcherson pre-Hunger Games, may your Saturday be filled with relaxation, joy and (maybe) some freshly baked scones. Don't forget the jam and cream.