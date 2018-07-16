We already know when Starbucks Happy Hour is this week

Back when the giant coffee company launched their Starbucks Happy Hour program, the details were kept mostly under wraps. It was fun, for a while. There’s something to be said for getting a spontaneous discount on your favorite sip in the afternoon — but sometimes you want to be able to plan ahead. So we’ve constantly been asking, when is Starbucks Happy Hour this week? But now we can finally tell you ahead of time.

We probably sound like a broken record by now, but you really do need to check out our guide to Starbucks Happy Hour. Although anyone can take them up on the drink discounts, you do need to get involved in the promotion. In our guide we break down the two very simple ways to get involved, and they’ll both also keep you in the loop. That means notifications and emails from the bean behemoth about upcoming specials so you can mark your cal and reschedule that meeting so you don’t miss out.

It looks like now, more than ever, you want to be on that list. If the brand is going to answer all of our cries of when is Starbucks Happy Hour through their updates, then you absolutely want in. Generally email or in-app promos for Starbucks Happy Hour only say “a little happiness coming your way this week.”

Your go-to for your afternoon pick-me-up isn’t dishing on all the details, though. They apparently want to keep some element of surprise. There’s no word ahead of time on what drinks they’ll be running the discount. Will it be a Frappuccino or an espresso deal? Maybe half off all iced espresso drinks? Only time will tell.

When is Starbucks Happy Hour this week?

So, when is Starbucks Happy Hour this week? An email that went out to Starbucks members on Friday, July 13 featured a promo image for the upcoming day of drink deals. Get ready to get your afternoon caffeine for half the cash on Thursday, July 19. It marks a turn for the company that keeps us caffeinated. We can only hope it wasn’t a mistake and that we’ll continue to get advanced notice going forward.