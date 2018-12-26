America runs on Dunkin, especially on the first day of the year. 2018 is coming to a close and the burning question everyone has on their minds is whether or not they will be able to pick up some coffee and a basket of munchkins on the first day of the New Year. Is Dunkin Donuts open on New Year's Day?

Is Dunkin Donuts open on New Year's Day?

The first day of the year holds many celebrations, but that doesn't mean that normal every day life stops. People still need their caffeine and breakfast fix, and that means they need a trip to Dunkin. Whether you love their indulgent flavored coffee creamers (looking at your Girl Scout Cookie flavors), their frozen beverages (perfect for a summer day, or in this case if you refuse to believe its actually the dead of winter), their tasty doughnuts (strawberry frosted is bae) or their yummy hashbrowns, Dunkin Donuts is a necessity most of the time.

Some people can't even start their day without a DD fix, so it makes sense to wonder if the popular chain is open on the first day of 2019. You have to start the year off right, and Dunkin is the key to that. So is Dunkin Donuts open on New Year's Day? Yes, it is! Hours vary for each location, you can check out what time the nearest Dunkin Donuts location to you will be open on New Year's Day here using their online store locator.

This news means the day after a huge night of binge drinking on New Year's Eve can be somewhat enjoyable and fuel you for New Year's Day festivities. It's actually scientifically proven that Boston cream doughnuts cure hangovers (don't look that up.) But one thing that will fuel your struggles is caffeine and Dunkin has plenty of that to go around.

So next time someone asks you is Dunkin Donuts open on New Year's Day? You can make all of their dreams come true by telling them yes and showing them this article as proof. You're welcome and happy New Year!