Is Slack down? People take to Twitter to express feelings about outage

The outage was a big concern for people working remotely.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : June 27, 2018 | Updated : June 27, 2018
Is Slack down?
Credit: Getty Images

Is Slack down? That’s a question thousands of people were asking Wednesday morning, as they were unable to send messages (or GIFS) to colleagues and team members on Slack.

According to Slack, they are experiencing connectivity issues “affecting all workspaces” According to the app’s system status site status.slack.com, it appears to be a Slack outage system-wide as early as 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time.

“We've received word that all workspaces are having troubles connecting to Slack. We're currently investigating the issue, and will have updates shortly,” the company posted to the status.slack.com page.

Slack down? Twitter reacts to Slack outage on Wednesday.

On Twitter, people quickly noticed Slack was down and messaged the company. Slack has been trying to keep up with all the messages by either replying or tweeting its followers about the Slack outage.

People began to share their thoughts on Twitter using the hashtag #SlackDown to express their feelings and sense of humor about the Slack outage. 

Twitter reacts to Slack outage with #SlackDown hashtag

 

Slack, the popular cloud-based communication tool, allows messaging and collaboration with different people. In the age of working remotely, Slack has become a tool many people use to communicate with colleagues in one place.

Why is Slack down?

The company didn’t say exactly what’s going on with the Slack service, but the company encourages people to stay updated by checking staus.slack.com for the latest information. While Slack is down, you'll just have to resort to sending emails or simply engaging with your coworker that sits right next to you until the good people over at Slack HQ get the issue resolved. 

 
