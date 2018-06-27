Is Slack down? People take to Twitter to express feelings about outage

Is Slack down? That’s a question thousands of people were asking Wednesday morning, as they were unable to send messages (or GIFS) to colleagues and team members on Slack.

According to Slack, they are experiencing connectivity issues “affecting all workspaces” According to the app’s system status site status.slack.com, it appears to be a Slack outage system-wide as early as 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time.

“We've received word that all workspaces are having troubles connecting to Slack. We're currently investigating the issue, and will have updates shortly,” the company posted to the status.slack.com page.

On Twitter, people quickly noticed Slack was down and messaged the company. Slack has been trying to keep up with all the messages by either replying or tweeting its followers about the Slack outage.

People began to share their thoughts on Twitter using the hashtag #SlackDown to express their feelings and sense of humor about the Slack outage.

Twitter reacts to Slack outage with #SlackDown hashtag

Apologies, but Slack is currently experiencing problems. We are already looking into this and will update our status page accordingly: https://t.co/uQIDJzhb1n — Slack (@SlackHQ) June 27, 2018

When you work remotely and Slack is down and you have to rely on email to communicate with coworkers. #slackdown #allbymyself pic.twitter.com/9ZTnaMuYnJ — Jamie Walker (@Jamie89Walker) June 27, 2018

When everything is on fire but I pretend it's alright #SlackDown pic.twitter.com/9OVNJ6vmF5 — Rouli (@Rouliboudin) June 27, 2018

The new definition of Product-Market Fit: When your product goes down and productivity around the world screams to a halt. #SlackDown — Dana Severson (@danerobert) June 27, 2018

My colleague sitting besides me is struggling because he doesnt know @SlackHQ is down. If only I had a way to tell him that #SlackDown — Think QuestionEvolve (@Maila_Kameez) June 27, 2018

when slack doesn't come back up in 15 minutes you're legally allowed to leave work it's the law #SlackDown — Dan McKernan (@DanMcKernan) June 27, 2018

When @SlackHQ is down and now coworkers can't send fun gifs to each other about work and other nonsense lol #SlackDown #Slack pic.twitter.com/BDAV87MNsR — Aynsley Broom🌺 (@Aynsley_Broom) June 27, 2018

Slack is down. How do you send emails again?? #slackdown — sampeckham (@sampeckham) June 27, 2018

Top complaint this AM at work:



"I have to find people in the office, talk to them in person and it's too early for that shit."



And



"How does one convey responses not in GIFs???"#slackdown — Laurel💓 (@CrzyAsnCatLady) June 27, 2018

Slack, the popular cloud-based communication tool, allows messaging and collaboration with different people. In the age of working remotely, Slack has become a tool many people use to communicate with colleagues in one place.

Why is Slack down?

The company didn’t say exactly what’s going on with the Slack service, but the company encourages people to stay updated by checking staus.slack.com for the latest information. While Slack is down, you'll just have to resort to sending emails or simply engaging with your coworker that sits right next to you until the good people over at Slack HQ get the issue resolved.