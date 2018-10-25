Rally for Trump impeachment coming to FiDi with baby Trump balloon

The infamous baby Trump balloon, seen here during its London debut in July, is slated to have its New York debut at a Trump impeachment rally in Battery Park Saturday. (Getty)

Capping off a week in which some of the president’s most-vocal critics received suspicious packages containing explosive devices, a Trump impeachment rally is planned for Sunday in Lower Manhattan.

While the speakers for the rally are still under wraps, the infamous baby Trump balloon that made its debut in London over the summer will be in attendance at Sunday's rally, which will take place at 3 p.m. in Battery Park.

“The takeaway is that we’re trying to impeach him. Allowing him to remain in office is allowing him to continue his high crimes,” said Duncan Meisel, communications director for By the People, the activist group organizing the Trump impeachment rally.

Separating immigrant children from their families, not protecting women and LGBTQ individuals, his handling of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and “open corruption” were among President Trump’s “high crimes,” Meisel said.

“Everybody understands that this needs to be stopped, and it needs to manifest itself in actionable protests,” he added. “There has never been this many people who support impeachment, not even with Nixon.”

When asked if he thinks a Trump impeachment is actually feasible, Meisel cited protests in South Korea in 2016 and 2017 that called for the resignation of President Park Guen-hye, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence after being found guilty of abuse of power and coercion.

“Over 17 weeks, 1.5 million people were in streets calling for impeachment. Despite very long odds at first, it succeeded,” he said. “We see the path forward not as business as usual, but to continue mass protests and non-violent actions to impeach this president and end his high crimes.”

RELATED: Petition calling for impeachment of Trump nears 6 million signatures thanks to Kavanaugh

Trump impeachment rally start time, location

Sunday's Trump impeachment rally was originally planned for Grand Army Plaza near Trump Tower in Manhattan last month. It is now taking place at Battery Park in Lower Manhattan at 3 p.m. with the infamous baby Trump balloon in attendance. The rally was slated for Saturday, but was changed to Sunday due to high winds that are expected in New York that day, which could hinder the use of the baby Trump balloon.

"Bring your best anti-Trump paraphernalia," Meisel urged.