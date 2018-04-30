Eric Trump likes tweet praising Michelle Wolf's Sarah Huckabee Sanders takedown

Nothing can stand between the Trump family and an awkwardly liked tweet. The latest example from the family that has elevated the accidental/passive-aggressive like to an art form: Eric Trump's approved of a tweet praising Michelle Wolf's roasting of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.

According to HuffPost UK, the liked tweet by @PoliticusSarah declared, "Michelle Wolf destroys Sarah Huckabee Sanders at #WHCD." It included video of Wolf's comments, in which the comedian compared Sanders to the gruff, oppressive "Aunt Lydia from 'The Handmaid's Tale'" and observed that Sanders frequently lies during press briefings. "She burns facts, then uses them to create the perfect smoky eye," said Wolf. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies."

Michelle Wolf destroys Sarah Huckabee Sanders at #WHCD pic.twitter.com/pKGSSOCu8d — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 29, 2018

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah I Know, Aunt Coulter,” Wolf continued.

Eric Trump sent mixed messages during his likestorm, liking a tweet that called Sanders "a class act." He then tweeted himself that President Trump was "killing it" at a rally he attended in Michigan instead of the Correspondents' Dinner.

In late March, Eric's younger half-sister, Tiffany, seemed to like an Instagram album in support of gun control — which pictured a protester holding a sign that read, “Next Massacre Will Be the GOP in the Midterm Elections."

First lady Melania Trump kicked off the whole awkward-liking business back in May, when she apparently liked a tweet mocking her marriage: It was a video of her infamous smile-to-frown at President Trump during the inauguration that was posted with the caption, "Seems the only Wall @realdonaldtrump's built is one between him and @FLOTUS." It was only Melania Trump's second "like" in seven years and was quickly deleted once it was reported.