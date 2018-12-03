Manny Machado Yankees MLB rumors: Latest on SS, Bryce Harper

While the Mets have made the first big splash of the offseason by trading for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, the New York Yankees continue to lurk for the blockbuster deal of their own.

The big-market club that is always linked to the game's biggest available stars, the Yankees have popped up in rumors regarding the two biggest free agents of the offseason, infielder Manny Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper.

On Monday morning, SNY's Andy Martino shed some insight on the latest developments regarding the Yankees' pursuit of both stars, revealing that "there's more smoke" involving a deal for Machado compared to Harper. In fact, Martino suggested the idea of bringing on Harper has practically been dormant recently.

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that the Yankees were weighing the idea of going after Harper, a right fielder, and moving him to first base. It's a transition that was endorsed by Harper's agent, Scott Boras, earlier this offseason as he stated that his client would have no issue playing the position.

The opportunity to possibly pursue a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt might be a reason as to why the possibility of Harper arriving in the Bronx has diminished.

The need for Machado though has remained the same for the Yankees as the winter meetings approach. With Didi Gregorius sidelined for a large portion of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, New York will need a productive everyday shortstop that will ensure the dangerous offense doesn't miss a beat during a World Series quest.

Machado obviously fits that bill after mashing 37 home runs with a career-high 107 RBI.

The 26-year-old was poised to earn a contract that would have paid him over $300 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in MLB history. However, his antics during the postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers that called his commitment to the game into question has put those hopes in jeopardy while making teams hesitant to break the bank for him.

The Yankees were one of those teams initially on the fence regarding Machado, but Martino's report suggests that they could be prepared to mount a serious charge for the four-time All-Star in the coming days.