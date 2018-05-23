Soccer transfer rumors: Robert Lewandowski, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea

Polish international Robert Lewandowski is expected to be on the move this summer, the Bayern Munich star receiving attention from giants of three different leagues.

According to Paris United, Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has offered the striker to Spain's Real Madrid, France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and England's Chelsea.

It's quickly developing into a complicated love triangle.

Lewandowski has dreamt of playing at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid, the Spanish side looking to win its third-consecutive Champions League title this weekend against Liverpool. However, Real Madrid might have its sights elsewhere as earlier reports revealed that they are keen on going after Brazilian star Neymar, who is looking to leave PSG after signing a world-record transfer deal last year.

Zahavi has offered Lewandowsi as a replacement for Neymar at PSG, the 29-year-old coming off a solid season in which he scored 41 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians.

The Parisians reportedly have shown the most interest, but Chelsea cannot be counted out.

Multiple reports have stated that Lewandowski is Chelsea's top transfer target this summer in order to help bolster a strike force that received little production out of Alvaro Morata.

Olivier Giroud provided a bit of a spark after he was signed from Arsenal during the winter, but the Blues have been without a legitimate No. 1 striker since a messy divorce with Diego Costa, instead relying on the attacking brilliance from midfielders Eden Hazard and Willian, the latter being linked with a move this summer to Manchester United.

It's taken a toll on the club, which finished fifth in the Premier League with just 62 goals scored. Compare that with champions Manchester City, who put together one of the greatest campaigns ever by scoring 106 goals on their way to a 100-point campaign.

Chelsea is willing to flash plenty of cash too as the Telegraph reports that the London side is willing to pay up to $133 million for Lewandowski.