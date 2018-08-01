12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Go on the run with Bey and Jay, party like it's 1920 and more.

August is finally here, and there's plenty to see and do around the Hub, especially this weekend. From superstar performances to throwback parties and more, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

GreenFest 2018

Party for planet Earth this weekend when the annual environmentally-friendly fest returns. Get all the details on this year's GreenFest here.

Aug. 3-5, various times, City Hall Plaza, Boston, free, bostongreenfest.org

COMEDY

World Series of Comedy

See some of the area's top comics duke it out for the chance of a lifetime. This weekend's winner will head to the main event in Las Vegas to see which comic reigns supreme.

Through Aug. 4, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $20, laughboston.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Dine Out Boston 2018

Boston's restaurant week kicks off its summer edition on Sunday. Check out our guide to where to eat during Dine Out Boston 2018 this month.

Aug. 5-10, 12-17, various locations, bostonusa.com/dine-out-boston

National Oyster Day

The big seafood holiday returns on Sunday, and thankfully, the Hub has a ton of great spots to fill up on oysters. Spots like Russell House Tavern and State Street Provisions will have $1 specials on Sunday, while Ocean Prime Boston will serve up half-off oysters on the half shell for the evening.

Aug. 5, various locations

Boston Seafood Festival 2018

Speaking of oceanic meals, the city's annual celebration of seafood is back this weekend. Get all the details on this year's fest here.

Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Boston Fish Pier, Northern Ave., Boston, $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for children under 5, bostonseafoodfestival.org

Taste of Carribbean

Back for its second year, enjoy great music and the delicious flavors of the Carribbean at this food fest. Taste of the Caribbean Boston will take over Hibernian Hall in Roxbury on Saturday.

Aug. 4, Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley St., Boston, $15+, eventbrite.com

GOING OUT

Roaring Twenties Lawn Party

Take a trip back in time, break out your best flapper attire and head to Castle Hill on the Crane Estate this weekend. The annual Roaring Twenties Lawn Party is back for two days of fun on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to get your tickets in advance, as they won't be available at the door.

Aug. 4-5, 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Castle Hill, 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, $44+, thetrustees.org/things-to-do/special-events/1920s.html

MISC.

BIG3

Ice Cube's professional 3-on-3 basketball league takes over the TD Garden on Friday night. See some of your favorite former NBA stars show their stuff on the court.

Aug. 3, 7 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $27+, tdgarden.com

MOVIES

'Patriots Day'

See a special showing of the Boston Marathon bombing movie starring the Hub's own Mark Wahlberg. The Lawn on D is hosting a free, outdoor screening of "Patriots Day" on Saturday.

Aug. 4, after dark, Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, free, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

MUSIC

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Move over Tom and Gisele, there's another power couple taking over Gillette Stadium this weekend. Beyoncé and Jay-Z will bring their "OTR II" tour to the home of the Patriots on Sunday night.

Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxboro, $57+, ticketmaster.com

DJ Diesel

DJ Diesel, aka former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal, is heading back to Boston this weekend. See Shaq spin the beats at The Grand on Thursday night.

Aug. 2, 10 p.m., The Grand, 58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300, Boston, $20+, thegrandboston.com

Summer Jam 2018

The hip-hop event of the summer takes over the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Thursday night. This year's lineup includes performances by Post Malone, Wale and more.

Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S Main St., Mansfield, $35+, ticketmaster.com