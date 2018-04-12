Boston Marathon 2018: What's closed on Patriots' Day?

Patriots' Day is a big deal in New England for a lot of reasons.

Celebrated annually in Massachusetts and Maine on the third Monday in April, the holiday commemorates the anniversary of the historic battles of Lexington and Concord, the first major skirmishes that effectively kicked off the American Revolutionary War. Patriots' Day also happens to coincide with the Boston Marathon each year, where half a million spectators take to the streets to cheer on the top runners in the world make the 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

Since the city is pretty much busy partying, it makes sense that many institutions are closed for the big day. However, Patriots' Day isn't a federal holiday, so there are a few things open, including many businesses.

Ahead of the holiday's return on Monday, April 16, here's your guide to what's closed and open in Boston for Patriots' Day.

What's closed on Patriots' Day in Boston?

Patriots' Day is a legal holiday in the state of Massachusetts, so all state, county and municipal offices will be closed on April 16 this year. Most schools will also be closed, as the holiday coincides with the start of April vacation week.

Libraries will be closed on Monday as well, which is probably a good idea, since the Boston Public Library is located right in the middle of the Marathon action near the finish line.

Since the holiday isn't recognized by the federal government, post offices should be open, as well as most banks. However, check with your local branches to make sure, as some may choose to take the day off despite not being required by law.

Grocery stores, liquor stores and all your favorite bar and restaurants will be open though, as well as most businesses.

As for public transportation, Copley Station will be closed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and several streets in the area will be shut down during the race. Click here for a full break down of street closures and MBTA schedules.