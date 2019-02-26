Rooftop at Pier 17 reveals 2019 Summer Concert Series lineup

The Rooftop at Pier 17 will host Passion Pit, Ringo Starr, OneRepublic, Steve Miller Band and more for its 2019 Summer Concert Series on the East River.

The Winterland ice rink on The Rooftop at Pier 17 is still up, but as one of the city’s hottest concert venues it’s already looking ahead to warmer days with the reveal of its 2019 Summer Concert Series.

First up at to the outdoor venue on the Lower Manhattan waterfront are Indietronica band Passion Pit on their Manners 10th Anniversary Tour (May 19 & 21). Acts range from the Andy Samberg-fronted The Lonely Island (June 21) to emo rockers OneRepublic (July 20), alt-rock band Papa Roach (Aug. 11) and Beatles drummer Ringo Starr with His All Starr Band (Aug. 18).

This is just the first wave of concerts, which are organized by Live Nation, with more to be announced. Tickets are on sale now to Chase cardmembers through Ticketmaster; public presale begins Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. with code ROOFTOP, then March 1 for everyone.

A premium GA section is being added to the left of the stage called the Heineken Green Zone; the rest of the venue will be general admission. The venue can hold 3,400 for standing general admission shows and 2,400 seated.

Though last year’s concert series also included comedy shows starring big names including Amy Schumer and Trevor Noah, no comedy acts appear on the 2019 schedule so far. We’ve also reached out about any additional events planned for The Rooftop at Pier 17 this summer, including its popular Wednesday movie nights.

Expect more news as Pier 17 continues to take shape as part of the Howard Hughes Corporation’s $785 million redevelopment of the Seaport District.

Before and after the shows, expect more food options on Pier 17 in addition to the Heineken River Deck bar at the edge of the pier at the quick-service Fresh Market Hall eatery. First up is Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s seafood-centric food hall, expected to open this summer.

The Pier 17 Rooftop 2019 concert series (so far):

May 19 & 21: Passion Pit

May 25: Walk Off the Earth

June 11: The Mighty O.A.R. and American Authors

June 15: E.Z.Mo Breezy presents Grits & Biscuits Block Party

June 18: Billie Eilish

June 21: The Lonely Island

June 22: Slushii

June 29: The Tea Dance — Pride at Pier 17 Rooftop Party

July 19: Iration-Live From Paradise! with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro

July 20: OneRepublic

July 24: Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart

July 27: The Struts: Young & Dangerous Tour 2019

Aug. 1: Ben Folds & Violent Femmes

Aug. 2: Greensky Bluegrass

Aug. 3: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2019

Aug. 6: The Stray Cats

Aug. 11: Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust Tour

Aug. 18: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Aug. 24: Squeeze

Aug. 26 & 27: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals / Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Sept. 14 & 15: Dr. Dog & Shakey Graves

Oct. 11: Thievery Corporation