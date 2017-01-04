

The claws are definitely out in Brangelina’s ugly divorce. Recently, Brad Pitt requested to have the court documents sealed in his custody case with Angelina Jolie.



Jolie’s lawyer Laura Wasser responded with a new filing that says Jolie is good with keeping their documents sealed, but also had a few choice words for the “Allied” actor.



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jolie's team claims “[Brad’s] terrified that the public will learn the truth," going so far as to say, "there is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the FBI and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”



Mind you, Pitt was cleared of any child abuse allegations by the FBI back in November.



They may have sealed their documents, but we doubt these proceedings will stay private.​