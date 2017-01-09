Billy Eichner, like the rest of the world, was smitten with Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech that took a stand against Donald Trump.

However, Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain was not a fan and took to Twitter to express her displeasure: “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected.”

The “Difficult People” star wasn’t having it, firing back: “Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f—ing moron.”

Instead of clarifying which of those points she took offense to, McCain turned the tables on Eichner, tweeting “calling republicans like me ‘f—ing morons’ is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble.”

But Billy had the last word, tweeting “I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don't feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts!!”

We’d say Billy won that one. How about you?