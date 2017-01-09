Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, once the toast of Hollywood, have gone their separate ways and their parting has been a bit bumpy to say the least.

For one night however Brad Pitt was able to forget all of the heartache.

The Hollywood hunk was a surprise guest at the Golden Globes on Sunday night and his appearance prompted a very nice reaction from his peers.

The actor was there to present a montage from "Moonlight," which he produced, and the crowd responded with a deafening ovation. Brad has of course been dealing with some serious baby mama drama as the divorce proceedings between him and Angelina get underway. The two are also battling over custody in regards to their six children.

Maybe this was Hollywood’s way of saying they’re Team Brad?

We doubt Angelina was feeling this, though. Check out Brad’s moment of truth (below):