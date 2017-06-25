Prince Harry once wanted to be just like you

Lately, Prince Harry has been doing his best to be even more well-liked and miraculously, I’m not sick of it yet. A few days ago, he admitted that nobody in the royal family really covets the title king or queen anymore. And now? The artist informally known as the Hot Ginger Prince is opening up about how he once longed to be a regular ol’ dude. That’s right: a dang commoner. Um, does this have something to do with Meghan?

Harry revealed to journalist Angela Levin that he got so sick of being royal and rich that he briefly considered walking amongst the poors. Those feelings were exacerbated when he had to leave the army — he was abruptly removed when his position in Afghanistan was leaked.

“I felt very resentful,” he told Levin. “Being in the Army was the best escape I’ve ever had. I felt I was really achieving something… I also wasn’t a Prince. I was just Harry.” Oh, sweet darling.

Afterwards, he struggled with being directionless — because when you’re royalty, you can’t just go abroad to a third-world country and find yourself, like all of your friends are doing. “I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up,” the 32-year-old admitted. Oh, so that’s what the partying and light scandals were about! Go figure.

Once the Hot Ginger Prince cleaned up his act, he wondered whether or not being an, ahem, “junior Royal” would even allow him to use his talents effectively. Like, couldn’t he do the same exact stuff as a commoner instead? “I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself.” Yeah, looks like Queen Elizabeth probably told him what’s what.

Anyway, now Harry is a perfect Prince that will never really have a chance at the throne, and he’s totally chill with that.

But let’s just be clear that when Harry says he wanted to be a commoner, he meant a rich one. ‘Cause honey, you couldn’t live in a 4-bedroom in Brooklyn with no central air and a closet for a bathroom. I’ll tell you that right now.

