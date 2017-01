The weird part, however, was that the photo featured Jenna totally in the nude!

The “Magic Mike” star took to the ’gram Sunday night to post a pic of his wife taking a nap before the two hit the Golden Globes party circuit reports E! news.

Clothes are optional in this house. Channing Tatum is clearly a big fan of his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, although his latest photo may prove to be a bit overzealous on his part.

Channing wrote in the caption:

“Nap time = The Best Time”

We guess this is OK with Jenna, who’s done her own bit of oversharing lately. In the January issue of Cosmopolitan the “Supergirl” star opened up about the couple’s sex life:

“I’ve always been a very sexual person,” she tells the magazine. “We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. Channing is very much the same way."

Um, thanks for that.