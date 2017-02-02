ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday, February 02, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 4:07 pm

Hilarie Burton on 'Growing Up Smith' and when moms went back to work

The "One Tree Hill" alum talks about being lucky to have been raised in a diverse community.

Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton

Getty Images

Photo:

Hilarie Burton wants you to make a movie in the Hudson Valley. The “One Tree Hill” alumna moved there almost four years ago, once she and her husband, fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, had their son. Previously they lived in Wilmington, North Carolina — a small town famous for attracting shows and movies (including “One Tree Hill”). She wants that luxury again, especially since the Hudson Valley is a hotspot for actors; other locals include Juliana Marguiles, Vera Farmiga and Paul Rudd. In fact, she and Mary Stuart Masterson just lobbied for the area, not far from New York City, to change their tax incentives, therefore making it more attractive for big productions. And if it works, she’ll be back to short work commutes.

That’s what happened with “Growing Up Smith.” The new dramedy, about a young Indian boy (Roni Akurati) whose family relocates to an American suburb in 1979, was shot not far from her home. Burton plays Nancy, the stay-at-home mom of the girl who falls for our hero, whose husband (Jason Lee) sometimes has trouble making ends meet.

Burton, 34, talks to us about small towns, growing up in a diverse community and being able to dress like her mom circa 1979.

Did you grow up in a small town like this?
I did, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. I could not wait to get the hell out of there. So I applied to every college in Manhattan and went to the one that gave me the most money. We lived there until my son was about six months old. We wanted to raise him with access to a rural environment. We didn’t want him to be a bratty L.A. kid. When it was time for him to start school, we were like, “Hey, let’s live out there full-time.” So we moved to a big farm. We’re drinking the Kool-Aid, man. [Laughs]

RELATED: Interview: Robert De Niro and Leslie Mann on "The Comedian" and laughing at Trump

That happens to a lot of my friends who have kids: They become parents and they ditch the city. And then they find they actually like the suburbs.

I feel like everyone in Manhattan who goes to martini lounges go out to the Hamptons. Everybody who goes to dive bars moves to the Hudson Valley. It’s a real, gritty, cool, get-your-hands-dirty kind of environment. You do it for your kids, so their childhood is magical and awesome. Maybe that’s why I was drawn to the character I play in this movie, because she’s all about what’s right for her kid. She’s not all over the script, but when she shows up it’s a powerful moment, because of the realism of her story — that not everything is shiny and happy, even though you try to put on that front.

Her struggles to do right by her daughter and deal with her sometimes irresponsible husband, to make sure there’s money for dinner — it’s not all fun for her.

Being a mom’s hard! I basically based her around my mom. My mom has a high school education and she raised five kids when she was young. Then she decided she wanted better for us. My dad was always supportive of the choices she made. So she started working at a grocery store. Then she thought, ‘I can do better than this.’

She got a job as a school bus driver, so her hours would time up with ours. Then she became a kindergarten teacher’s aide. Then she went to real estate school. She became an award-winning real estate agent. Now she’s killing it. I think Nancy’s at the beginning of that journey. She’s like, “I can do better!” That’s a fun part to play, when someone’s in a transition phase like that.

Growing Up Smith

Hilarie Burton, on the far right, plays a suburban housewife who befriends her new Indian neighbors.

Good Deed Entertainment

Photo:

We both grew up in the ’80s, which is when a lot of stay-at-home moms started returning to the workforce, and then kicked ass at that.

It was a big deal. Back then working women were either school teachers or they were frigid. [Laughs] To have this generation of mothers who thought, “Uh-uh, watch this. I’ll do it all” — it was great. Now you see daughters of those women taking a stand, like we saw the other day [ed. during the global women’s marches]. It’s good to travel back in time and play with the origins of those stories. I have no doubt Nancy and her daughter would have been marching the other day.

The movie also paints an optimistic portrait of a largely white suburban community who don’t react in fear at the arrival of outsiders, minorities, immigrants. Given the chance, I’d like to think — maybe insanely — that most white suburbanites would be as open as the ones are here.

So much media coverage has led people to think these are new issues. I grew up outside of Dulles Airport, which is a huge international airport. I wound up growing up in a very diverse community. There were lots of mean, blonde girls in my class who ostracized me because I was a weirdo who dressed all in black and did theater. So I sat at the ESL table, which was English as a Second Language. The girls who were kind to me and accepted me and were awesome and really smart were girls from Cambodia and Saudi Arabia and these wonderful places I had never heard of. They taught me cuss words in their languages. We created this bubble and we felt protected.

I was so happy to grow up with people from so many different places. Not everyone is afforded that luxury. A lot of people grow up in areas where everyone is the same. Outsiders must be scary to them. What I love about this movie is it shows how scary it is to be the outsider, too. It’s very timely while still staying true to that era.

What was your reaction to recreating 1979, which is a few years after you were born?


I remember seeing pictures of my mother in those years and thinking she was so glamorous. Her hair was on-point. The hot rollers were so glamorous, and so was the way she wore her makeup, her fuchsia lipstick. My mother would get ready about an hour before my dad came home from work. She would doll-up. For me, the idea was Nancy was trying to solve all the problems in her marriage by dolling-up. Then you slowly see that fade. She gets less and less dolled-up, because who’s she trying to impress anymore? It’s not working. It was fun to wear those clothes, though. Everything makes your ass look real big. I can’t wear it in real life. I’m not a hipster. I couldn’t get away with it. I’m a farm girl. So it was fun to be able to do that for the movie. There’s chicks in Brooklyn who wear that every day. For me it was a special occasion.

If you come back to Williamsburg with those clothes, I’m sure you’ll fit right.
Nah. If I can’t find it at a hardware store, I’m not wearing it. That’s where I do my shopping now. [Laughs]

That will come back too. Hipsters will start getting their clothes from hardware stores once they find out hardware stores sell clothes.
Those bastards. Just know I was ahead of the curve.

Follow Matt Prigge on Twitter @mattprigge

More about MATT PRIGGE

The Space Between Us

'The Space Between Us' is a nice but dumb sci-fi movie

‘The Space Between Us’ Director: Peter Chelsom Stars: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson Rating: PG-13 2 (out of 5) Globes Sweet, earnest and kind of lame, “The Space Between Us” is a sci-fi/road movie/coming of age saga/love story that’s also sometimes a fish-out-of-water comedy. It tries so hard, melding so many genres, offering a rare (mostly) positive look at the near-future in the age of “Black Mirror,” that you want to hug it and not tell it what you really think. You can say it’s not even...
'Dark Night' is a haunting look at violence and boredom in AmericaReview: 'The Comedian' is definitely no 'The King of Comedy'Review: 'War on Everyone' is a weirdly philosophical post-Tarantino crime comedy
You can't look anywhere in and around Boston without seeing something Patriots-related.

Traffic billboard on I-93 in Boston quotes Bill Belichick: 'Do your job!'

It’s hard to look to the right or look to the left in Boston right now without seeing something Patriots related. There are billboards that have countdowns to the Super Bowl LI kickoff and the Flying Elvis logo is plastered on just about every building in town. In addition, there are digital traffic signs above major highways in and around Boston that have a familiar saying: “Do your job!” The message follows up with “Use your seat belt.” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick created the simple,...
Hilarie Burton

Hilarie Burton on 'Growing Up Smith' and when moms went back to work

Hilarie Burton wants you to make a movie in the Hudson Valley. The “One Tree Hill” alumna moved there almost four years ago, once she and her husband, fellow actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, had their son. Previously they lived in Wilmington, North Carolina — a small town famous for attracting shows and movies (including “One Tree Hill”). She wants that luxury again, especially since the Hudson Valley is a hotspot for actors; other locals include Juliana Marguiles, Vera Farmiga and Paul Rudd. In...
These photos of pregnant Beyoncé will restore your faith in humanity9Photos

These photos of pregnant Beyoncé will restore your faith in humanity

Wednesday was a rough day politics-wise, but Beyoncé effortlessly upstaged Trump with her announcement that she was pregnant with twins. It was a gift that we all needed. RELATED: Beyonce, Jay Z expecting TWINS Have a look at these images of Bey-with-bump and feel good about womanhood, diversity and the future — because surely this boy and girl, or these two boys or two girls, will grow up to be our saviors, right?  
The Space Between Us

'The Space Between Us' is a nice but dumb sci-fi movie

‘The Space Between Us’ Director: Peter Chelsom Stars: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson Rating: PG-13 2 (out of 5) Globes Sweet, earnest and kind of lame, “The Space Between Us” is a sci-fi/road movie/coming of age saga/love story that’s also sometimes a fish-out-of-water comedy. It tries so hard, melding so many genres, offering a rare (mostly) positive look at the near-future in the age of “Black Mirror,” that you want to hug it and not tell it what you really think. You can say it’s not even...
Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, foresees long North American winter

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, foresees long North American winter

By Laila Kearney (Reuters) - Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog that can supposedly forecast when the North American winter will end, dashed hopes for an early spring on Thursday when he emerged from his tree stump and saw his squirmy shadow. Each year on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, thousands of revelers gather in the town of Punxsutawney, about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, to witness a groundhog that has been designated as "Phil" make his prediction. As legend has it, if the...
Former Red Bulls star Lloyd Sam will likely re-up with D.C. United.

Lloyd Sam in talks with D.C. United for contract extension

After a shocking midseason trade that sent him from the New York Red Bulls to D.C. United, it appears that midfielder Lloyd Sam’s stay in the nation’s capital will be extended a bit longer. And, judging from his form on the field, rightfully so. Sam and United are in talks for a contract extension, sources tell Metro with a deal expected to be finalized soon. With United, Sam tallied three goals and six assists in just 13 matches, a perfect fit in head coach Ben Olsen’s midfield. The...
Expect big numbers from Tom Brady yet again on Sunday.

Danny Picard: The Patriots will win, and Tom Brady will shred the Falcons 'D'

I’m going to warn you. This is a prediction piece. So if you don’t like predictions, stop reading. Especially if you’re looking for somebody to give the Atlanta Falcons a chance to upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Yes, I said “upset.” If the Falcons are hoisting that Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done on Sunday in Houston, it will be an unexpected turn of events. The Patriots have been a three-point favorite in this game from the start. But forget about the spread. You...
India.Arie will perform at Berklee's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Feb. 3.

Six ways to celebrate Black History Month in Boston

Black History Month highlights the roles and stories of African-Americans in this country’s history. It’s a rumination on the cultures of two continents, Africa and North America, but the inclusive and respectful event is meant to be one of learning and celebration by all people. Here are a selection of events to do both throughout the month of February. Berklee School of Music hosts the fourth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Feb. 3, featuring a performance from the gorgeous...

Most Commented

Brazil's Temer lifts Moreira Franco to ministerial post
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" seems a likely candidate for the film fest.

Brooklyn's anti-Nazi film festival Fash Bash Bash will do more to make America great again than Trump

Today 3:21 pm A Brooklyn film festival is here to remind us of our rich cultural heritage of Nazi-punching this weekend. Lest we forget it wasn’t civil discourse or political collaboration that defeated Hitler’s ideology of hate and genocide — we Nazi-punched our way through a skirmish called World War II. Punching Nazis was then, and remains now, the civic duty of anyone who believes in freedom and equality for everyone, not just those who are white and Christian. Enter Fash Bash Bash: A Night of...

Philadelphia

New head coach Geoff Collins is starting from scratch, recruiting in the Northeast for the Owls.

Temple lacking star power with 2017 recruiting class, staff is optimistic

Today 2:50 pm Temple is used to being an underdog program for football. New Owls head coach Geoff Collins found out firsthand what it’s like to try and recruit in the Northeast against other large programs such as Penn State, Pitt and Rutgers that are so close in proximity. Rankingwise, the Owls didn’t fare so well. According to popular recruiting websites Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, the team finished dead last in the American Athletic Conference in recruiting coming in 12th. They ranked 113th nationally,...

Boston

Take your pick, Matt Ryan or Tom Brady?

Super Bowl preview: Lay the points with the Patriots

Today 3:10 pm New England Patriots (-3) v. Atlanta Falcons (O/U: 58.5) High-octane offenses collide in Houston for Super Bowl LI, as Tom Brady and the Patriots square off with Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Brady is in search of his fifth Super Bowl ring, while Ryan seeks his first ring and the first NFL Championship for the city of Atlanta. The Patriots bring a fairly sturdy defense with them to Houston; they allowed just 15.7 PPG during the regular season (no team allowed fewer), and a total of 33 points in...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Lifestyle News