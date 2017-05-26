The best movies coming to Amazon Prime in June 2017

Don’t put Amazon Prime in a corner. Netflix has some good movies coming in June. Their biggest streaming rival has an even better lineup. Amazon only has one huge recent blockbuster to their name: the so-so “Star Trek Beyond.” But they kill it with random oldies. Netflix does not. Their idea of classic cinema is “Fire in the Sky,” “D2: The Mighty Ducks” and “The Prince & Me.” Amazon is about to gift us with Brian De Palma’s “Blow Out,” David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” and Francis Ford Coppola’s nutso sorta-musical “One from the Heart.”

Next month also brings three of last year’s best films to the world of streaming. Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women” (coming June 5th) hangs with three generations of women, played by Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning, as they eke by in 1979 Santa Barbara. “I Am Not Your Negro” (June 8th) is a blistering documentary portrait of James Baldwin, one of the most eloquent writers about race in America.

“I Am Not Your Negro.” will boil your blood; “Paterson” (June 22nd) will simmer it down. The latest from Jim Jarmusch shows a week in the life of a poet-bus driver (Adam Driver) whose chill existence never changes. It’s the perfect way to escape reality for two hours, and a great film besides.

Amazon will also get “Apocalypse Now” (and its lesser “Redux,” which is of interest mainly as a curiosity), which vacated Netflix recently and which was our very wise choice for first movie we watched after the inauguration in January. (Nothing like stewing in a moral quagmire to ring in the Trump age.)

More movies en route: “Bowling for Columbine,” Ben Affleck’s best directorial effort “Gone Baby Gone,” Oliver Stone’s “World Trade Center,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Magnolia,” the first-rate Charles Bronson lark “The Mechanic,” David Cronenberg's early horror jaunt "Shivers" and not only “Ocean’s 11” but also the (we think) superior “Ocean’s 12.” Oh, and “Regarding Henry” and the Sly Stallone arm wrestling epic “Over the Top.”

Here’s the complete list:

June 1

· 2 Days in the Valley

· Aeon Flux

· All Over the Guy

· Apocalypse Now

· Apocalypse Now Redux

· Black Rain (1989)

· Blow Out

· Blue Velvet

· Bolero

· Bowling for Columbine

· Bruce Lee Superstar

· Bullwhip

· Burnt Offerings

· Chaos

· Chinese Hercules

· City of Gods (Ciudad de Deus)

· Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

· De-Lovely

· Desperate Hours (1990)

· Dragon Eyes

· Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist

· Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake

· El Gringo

· The Fatal Flying Guillotine

· Fighting of Shaolin Monks

· Fire in the Sky

· Fled

· Gone Baby Gone

· Hammett

· The Hanoi Hilton

· Heartbreakers

· Ingenious

· The Invincible Armour

· Invincible Obsessed Fighter

· Lady of Burlesque

· The Lady Says No

· Lady Windermere's Fan

· Little Man Tate

· Madame Behave

· Magnolia

· The Mandarin Mystery

· Marihuana

· The Mechanic (1972)

· The Medicine Man

· The Memphis Belle

· Merry-Go-Round

· Million Dollar Kid

· Mind Over Murder

· Miss Polly

· Mission to Glory

· The Monster Walks

· The Most Dangerous Game

· Mr. Mom

· Mrs. Scooter

· Murder at Midnight

· Murder with Music

· Night at the Follies

· Nomads of the North

· The Old Corral

· One Exciting Night

· One from the Heart

· The Out-of-Towners (1999)

· Outlaws of Sonora

· Over the Top

· Palooka

· The Patchwork Girl of Oz

· Payoff in the Pacific

· The Philly Kid

· Pinto Rustlers

· The President's Mystery

· Prison Break

· Private Buckaroo

· The Queen

· The Racketeer

· Reaching for the Moon

· The Red Rope

· Regarding Henry

· Revolt of the Zombies

· Rex the Devil Horse

· Riders of Destiny

· Riders of the Whistling Pines

· The Road to Hollywood

· Roarin Lead

· Robin Hood of the Pecos

· Romola

· Rough Book

· The Royal Bed

· Saddle Mountain Roundup

· The Savage Wild

· The Scarlet Letter

· Shadows

· Shaolin Drunk Fighter

· Shaolin vs. Lama

· Shivers

· Silver Blaze

· Silver Horde

· Six Gun Trail

· Slightly Honorable

· St. Benny the Dip

· Stash House

· The Strange Woman

· Strategic Air Command

· Submarine Warfare

· Svengali

· Swing High, Swing Low

· Target for Tonight

· Tarzan and the Green Goddess

· Tarzan of the Apes

· The Salesman (Amazon original)

· The Tank

· The Thief of Bagdad

· Those We Love

· Tomake Chai

· Tormented

· Tracker

· Transit

· True Heart Susie

· Tumbleweeds

· Wanderers of the West

· War Comes to America

· Way of the West

· West of Nevada

· White Orchid

· Winterset

· Within Our Gates

· The Woman in Green

· The Woman of the Town

· World Trade Center

· Yellowstone

· Zis Boom Bah

June 2

· The Closing of Winterland

· Dead Ahead

· The Grateful Dead Movie

· Noor

· So Far

· Truckin' Up to Buffalo

June 4

· Urge

June 5

· 20th Century Women

· Arbitrage

· Ocean's Eleven

· Ocean's Twelve

June 7

· Aftershock

· Brand New Testament

June 8

· Art of the Steal

· Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip

· I Am Not Your Negro

June 9

· An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life

· Girl Most Likely (2013)

June 11

· Transpecos

June 17

· Star Trek Beyond

June 22

· Paterson

June 29

· David Lynch: The Art Life