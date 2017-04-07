Woman ‘RepliKates’ Kate Middleton’s outfits on a non-royal budget

She’s a fashion icon the world over, but Kate Middleton’s outfits come with price tags that are not usually commoner-friendly. One crafty fan is changing that by replicating the duchess’ wardrobe for a steal.

An England-based beautician, coincidentally named Kate Urbanksa, recently started a blog called Great RepliKate. The aptly-named blog is an offshoot of the Instagram account from which she’s been sharing side-by-side photos of her wearing copies of Middleton’s clothes.

The 29-year-old Berkshire resident told the Daily Mail that she hunts for clothes on Ebay and uses a tailor to construct her Middleton replicas.

The blue-and-white Naeem Khan dress Middleton wore on a trip to India cost £3,192, but Urbanksa’s tailor was able to recreate it for just £30. The royal’s £640 red pleated Alexander McQueen dress was remade for £102.

Urbanska told the Daily Mail she likes “to buy the exact high-end outfit the princess wore, so I'm always looking for bargains” to avoid the “hefty price tag.” She hunts for these items on Ebay and other online auctions — every day — but remains grounded about the items she tries to procure.

“You have to also be realistic about which of Kate's outfits you'll actually be able to wear in reality,” Urbanska said. “You might be dazzled by a full-length gown the princess wore, but if your lifestyle doesn't require a couture dress, then don't buy it!”

The only item of Middleton’s that Urbanska has bought full-price are the Duchess’ beloved Gianvito Rossi 105 heels, which cost £450. Though the royal owns them in four colors, Urbanska opted for praline because “they never seem to go on sale!”

The beautician also uses many beauty products Middleton is said to use, like Karin Herzog moisturizer and Bobbi Brown makeup.

Urbanska began looking at Middleton for style inspiration after seeing a photo of her in a Zara dress and Stuart Weitzman cork wedges the day after she married Prince William in 2011 and soon bought the exact same outfit.

“There was something about the Duchess' style that instantly struck a chord with me,” she said. “She never follows trends and she picks clothes that are comfortable, elegant and classic.”

And now so do you, crafty Kate Urbanska. Take a look at some of her “repliKates” below.