Trump's personal attorney tweets photo of daughter in lingerie

Michael Cohen moved quickly to silence an "a-hole" and "hater" critic.

By
Michael Martin
 Published : May 15, 2017
Trump Attorney Daughter Samantha Cohen
Photo: Twitter / MichaelCohen212

Like Botticelli's Venus gliding in from a Superfund site, the Donald Trump political machine was born from statements of questionable taste. But even now, Trump and his team have the capacity to surprise.

On Sunday night, Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen (whom we know is the president's personal attorney because his Twitter bio says "Personal attorney to president Donald J. Trump") posted a moody black-and-white photo of his 21-year-old daughter Samantha wearing only a black bra and sheer stockings. "So proud of my Ivy League daughter…" he wrote. "Brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick."

 

The tweet raised more eyebrows than a Park Avenue plastic surgeon. Some Twitter users found it inappropriate, others ironic.

 

Cohen did not help his case when he answered the controversy with the word "Jealous?"

 

Samantha Cohen — who explained she posed for the photographs after a "rough semester" and had just received the proofs — told the Daily Mail: "My father, who has always been supportive of my endeavors, was merely expressing his pride. There is nothing inappropriate in the picture and those who seek to make it something it is not are merely Trump haters who are using this as an opportunity to stir up drama."

"I find it hypocritical that those who consider themselves liberal would criticize a woman embracing her body. There is nothing sexualized about the photograph... it is tasteful and it is demure."

Her father was a bit more direct in reply to Twitter user @akaProfessorCha: "Beauty and brains you a-hole! It's a modeling shot remake from an old Edie Sedgwick photo. #hater"

 

 

The president has not commented.

The debate continues on Twitter, but no matter where it falls, this has been quite a year for nontraditional family labels in the Trump campaign-turned-administration. A January piece in "Rolling Stone," revealed that vice president Mike Pence calls his wife, Karen, "Mother." Last fall, it came to light that Trump said "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her" on "The View" in 2006. And on a 2004 episode of "The Howard Stern Show," when Stern asked if he could call Trump's daughter, Ivanka, "a piece of ass," Trump replied, "Yeah."

 
 
Tags:social media
