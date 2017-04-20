This massive rooftop party at 230 Fifth will get you into soccer

New York City may not be a soccer town yet, but a massive rooftop party with La Liga should help with that.

Spain’s biggest soccer league, La Liga, wants more New Yorkers to get into “the beautiful game,” and what better way to do it than by getting you into the beautiful views from Midtown’s undisputed king of rooftop bars at a massive viewing party?

This Sunday, April 23, a match will take place that is so important, it has a name: El Clásico, a clash between top-ranked Real Madrid and their second-place rivals, Barcelona.

La Liga claims 1.6 billion fans globally, and it hopes to add a few more with a viewing party at 230 Fifth, taking over the entire bar to bring some of the same excitement the rest of the world feels about this match.

All the action will be screened live starting at 2:45 p.m. on TVs around the bar, but the fun starts well before that at 10 a.m. Arrive early to kick a ball around a mini soccer pitch, check out an “interactive soccer tech zone” and see exhibits from both teams. Spanish soccer legend Raul Gonzalez Blanco, who led our own hometown New York Cosmos to a North American Soccer League victory in 2015 as his last act before retiring, will be on hand among other special guests.

Oh, and it’s all totally free with RSVP.

The match itself promises to be a memorable one. Barcelona is hungry after their Champions League exit this week, led by the player widely considered to be the best of all time, Lionel Messi. Though opinions are just as strong that the man who truly deserves that title is Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watching them try to settle the question with a cocktail in your hand should be a memorable way to spend a Sunday afternoon.