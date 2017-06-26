All men must take this 'Game of Thrones' tour of the Met

Last we checked, there were no dragons at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but that’s not stopping a new “Game of Thrones”-themed tour from launching there this month.

If anyone can do it, it’s Museum Hack, the alternative tour company that trades less in the stuff you could read off the plaques and more the sexy and scandalous behind-the-scenes stories of how they came about.

Lasting one and a half hours, the tour claims to “dive back into the scandals, triumphs, and tragedies of the Seven Kingdoms.” Sounds promising, with just the tiny little problem that the Met is full of actual relics from the real world and Westeros is, well, not exactly on any maps.

The beauty of this, dear nerds, is that the series is both nowhere and everywhere. “We've mined the Met for George R.R. Martin's real-life inspiration and chose the examples most likely to knock a wildling's boots off,” according to Museum Hack. Think the Colossus of Rhodes as the precursor to the Titan of Braavos and an entire medieval hall full of the weapons that are totally worthless against Whitewalkers, but aren't they neat?

The tour claims to be for the die-hard fans who know the series' real name is “A Song of Ice and Fire” as well as those who love them but don’t know the difference between Winterfell and Dorne, which sounds like some Red Woman-level magic.

While expertise is not necessary, they do ask you to dress in your preferred House's colors. Choose your allegiance wisely — along the way, your “wits, courage, and dexterity will be tested," and while there's no Iron Throne in it for you (would you really want it, anyway?) there is a prize to be won.

The “Game of Thrones” tours will take place on July 7 at 6:30 p.m., July 9 at 1 p.m., July 15 at 3:30 p.m. and July 16 at 2 p.m. and are only for fans 16 and older. Your $39 ticket includes admission to the Met.

In case you needed a reminder, the shortened seven-episode Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” premieres Sunday, July 16, at 10 p.m. on HBO. Who should win? What do we know so far? And is this how it’ll all end?