You may remember Chelsea Roy on season 22 of The Bachelor as the show's proclaimed villain, or maybe you watched the 30-year-old single mom on the popular spin-off Bachelor in Paradise. But what you haven't seen is the softer side of Roy, the one that truly is looking for love. With the new Bachelor season premiering on Monday Roy talked to Metro about what she thinks of the new Bachelor Colton Underwood, her life after the show and how editing can change how you perceive someone.

Chelsea Roy talks Colton Underwood, Bachelor Nation revelations and how she found love

How does it feel to be in Boston at the Lenox Hotel to watch the premiere of the new season of The Bachelor?

Chelsea Roy: It feels pretty exciting! I'm going to be among a bunch of Bachelor Nation fans, people that have seen my own experience. I'll have a little bit of nostalgia when I watch all of the new wave of girls vie for Colton's love and see just what fans go through when watching the show. So I'm excited!

What are your thoughts on the new Bachelor this season Colton Underwood?

Chelsea Roy: I personally met him in Paradise, we had a little bit of the Tia and Colton drama and wondered whether or not they were going to continue their relationship. Both of them seemed extremely able and ready but things did not work out and I saw him get very emotional about it. He became very aware that he is sensitive and he really is looking for love, so my feelings are good for him! Because I have seen it first hand that love connections do happen and they are secure. So I'm excited to watch Colton and I think he is an amazing candidate for The Bachelor.

What advice would you give the girls on this or any future season of the show?

Chelsea Roy: Remain yourself and be aware of who you are and also be prepared for editing. You have to have thick skin, but also don't lose sight of who you are because the process is very fleeting. This is my number one piece of advice, you always have to think of life after the show. If you are really making a strong bond in a not normal situation say in Paris or Bali, you need to be honest and be true to that situation and really think of life outside of the show. Because you go back to your normal work and normal living quarters and it's not so glamorous. So you have to be honest about it.

You've recently found love, how is your new relationship? Are you happy you found your new beau outside of the show?

Chelsea Roy: I am! It happened it a very organic way and in a way that's so cliche. People always say you know it when you know it, and that was true for me. I had just gotten done Bachelor in Paradise and I was actually seeing someone from the show and it wasn't working out. I wasn't ready to commit to anything at that time. I needed to debrief from that experience and reset what my intentions are and how I would like to go about continuing to date. I only have about 50% of my life available because of the time I spend with Sammy, my son, it's a small window of opportunity. I started working in the city of Boston and I became partners with a new influencer app called hoo.be and the person that I am with actually worked for this application, and by default, we started working together. I think I was naive in the beginning or had my wall up and it just organically happened over time. I think I was finally ready to admit to it this past month and I'm really really happy, he's an unexpected love I guess so it's been amazing.

You've already been on 'Bachelor in Paradise', are there any more spin-offs in your future?

Chelsea Roy: No, I think I'm done I gave it a solid year. I'm 30 and I also have a child, I can't see myself taking any more time away. Also the Bachelor franchise I don't necessarily believe carries out what I once thought it did. For me, it was all about love and I never watched the show prior to going on. I soon found out after my season with Ari and "Bachelor in Paradise" that editing can really destroy someone's reputation for a small period of time. So for me, I think I'm ready to move forward.