The most-binged shows and watched movies on Netflix in 2018

What are the most watched movies on Netflix this year?

Netflix, previously known for not releasing any data, has now revealed a list of their most-binged shows and their most re-watched original movies.

By measuring the global viewing between January 1 and November 28, they could easily see who is watching what and determine users' favorite shows and the most watched movies on Netflix.

They also released information about the ten stars from their original shows and movies that saw the biggest increase in followers on their Instagram accounts this year.

Important to point out is that these are the most watched Netflix Originals, which is why many popular shows and movies are not included in the lists.

The most-binged Netflix shows of the year

On My Block

The most binge-out show of the year with the highest watch time per viewing session based on Netflix data turned out to be On The Block.

The popular show, that was released earlier this year, is about a group of teenagers living in the outer borough of Los Angeles and their everyday drama of entering High School. It's starring actors like Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco.

Making a Murderer

On My Block was closely followed by the second part of the crime series Making a Murderer. The show is based on the true story of Steven Avery who, after serving 18 years locked behind bars for an exonerated crime, was convicted for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.

The thrilling and capturing story has been documented in 13 years and has caught people from across the world's attention.

The most watched movies on Netflix 2018

The Kissing Booth





The romantic comedy The Kissing Both was ranked as the most watched Netflix movie of the year.

The movie follows Elle, a high school student who suddenly have to face her biggest crush when she signs up to run a kissing booth.

The story it's based on the Welsh teen Beth Reekle’s novel, originally published on the story-sharing app Wattpad and stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before





In the second place came To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is also a romantic comedy based on a young-adult novel written by Jenny Han.

In the movie, you get to follow Lara Jean who's a girl in High School trying to face the consequences of her love letters being sent out to all of her former crushes.

A sequel to the movie is in the works. Read more about it here.

According to Netflix, nearly 50 percent of the viewers of these two romantic comedies re-watched it at least one time. Quite impressing since none of the movies featured any big stars had a very young cast and a smaller budget compared to other Netflix movies like Bright and Outlaw King.

If you haven't seen any of these shows or movies, you have something to look forward to

The full lists of Netflix most watched movies and shows

Here are the complete lists in order:

The most binged shows on Netflix

1. On My Block

2. Making a Murderer: Part 2

3. 13 Reasons Why: Season 2

4. Last Chance U: Indy

5. Bodyguard

6. Fastest Car

7. The Haunting of Hill House

8. Anne with an E: Season

9. Insatiable

10. Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

The most watched movies on Netflix



1. The Kissing Booth

2. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before



3. Roxanne Roxanne

Netflix actors with the biggest Instagram boost

1.The Fab Five (Queer Eye)

2. Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

3. Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth)

4. Miguel Herrán (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

5. Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

6. Maria Pedraza (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

7. Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

8. Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

9. Hannah Gadsby (Nanette)

10. Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)