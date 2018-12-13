With the new Bumblebee movie coming out many action fans are itching to re-watch the classic film that started it all: Transformers. Although there have been plenty of sequels and re-boots the classic 2007 film starring Shia Lebouf and Megan Fox is still a fan favorite. Is Transformers on Netflix?

What is Transformers about?

The movie centers around the Autobots and the Decepticons who are in the middle of an intergalactic war for control over the Allspark, a mystical talisman that would grant unlimited power to whoever possesses it. Megatron who is leading the fight for the Decepticons crash lands on earth in the Arctic Circle and is not discovered until 1895 by explorer Archibald Witwicky. Witwicky accidentally activates Megatron's navigational system with coordinates that end up getting etched into his glasses. Flashforward a few decades later and the glasses end up in the hands of Witwickys great-great grandson Sam. During the present day, Sam is just trying to be a teenager and buy a car while the Decepticons are planning an attack to infiltrate Earth. One Decepticon, Frenzy, ends up finding the coordinates from Megatron which leads him to Sam, who is very surprised to find out that his new car is actually an Autobot named Bumblebee. Bumblebee saves Sam from the evil Frenzy and takes Sam and his friend Mikaela to meet Optimus Prime who explains the details of the situation and reveals that if Megatron gained the AllSpark he would transform Earth's machinery into a new army and exterminate mankind. Now Sam and Mikaela are swept up into a war that seems to get bigger and bigger every minute.

Is Transformers on Netflix?

Unfortunately no, the hard-hitting action-packed film that started the franchise is not on the popular streaming service. But you are not out of luck, you can stream the 2007 film on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.