31 Days of Halloween: Everything you need to know about Syfy's fear fest
And they're offering plenty of chances to catch each of the creepy movies.
By Linnea Zielinski
Published : October 03, 2018
The start of October has come to mean Halloween, and for Syfy that means an entire month of some seriously scary movies. Unlike the 31 Nights of Christmas on Freeform that features mostly family-friendly fall favorites, Syfy has packed their lineup with things that go bump in the night. Think you can take an entire month of being scared before bed? Here’s your chance to prove it. To make it even easier to find everything you want to watch, we broke their lineup down so you can skim the full list of Halloween movies offered as well as the 2018 schedule for the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween on the network.
This network isn’t just airing some old movies. The Syfy 31 Days of Halloween features the season premieres of three of the network’s shows: Z Nation, Van Helsing and Channel Zero: The Dream Door. They are, of course, also airing some classic Halloween movies, but you’ll also see the TV premieres of five original Syfy movies. It’s not just the monsters that are keeping you on your toes this year.
Before we launch into the originals and what you can expect from them, here’s a rundown of the fan favorites that made the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween movies:
Resident Evil
Sorority Row
Silent House
American Psycho
American Psycho II
Insidious
Cabin Fever
Cabin In The Woods
Fright Night
The Quiet Ones
Lights Out
Truth Or Dare
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leatherface
The Rite
The Possession
Looking for something a little less frightening? You’ll also catch a couple of the Harry Potter movies airing earlier on in the month.
The only problem with fan favorites is that you already know when the scares are coming. Let Syfy spook you with their original movies. We’ve broken down which of the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween movies are originals, and what you can expect from each of them below:
No Escape Room
A father and daughter check out a small-town escape room and discover there’s something sinister about the place. Starring Mark Ghanimé (Reign).
Cucuy: The Boogeyman
A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, are true. Starring Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) and Brian Krause (Charmed, House of Purgatory, Sleepwalkers).
Karma
When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon that stalks him at every turn. Starring Mandela Van Peebles (Jigsaw), Brytni Sarpy (Truth or Dare), and Tony Amendola (Annabelle, Once Upon a Time).
Killer High
Sabrina's perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests in this horror-comedy. Starring Kacey Rohl (The Magicians, Hannibal), Asha Bromfield (Riverdale), and Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp).
Dead In the Water
An all-female crew on a boat in the middle of nowhere must deal with an invader on their ship. Starring Nikohl Boosheri (The Bold Type).
No, the premieres of these shows aren’t just happening during the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween marathon. They’re also perfectly suited to the screamfest that is the rest of the programming. Here’s what to expect from the kickoff episode of each show.
Z Nation (Season 5)
Warren recovers from the drone crash with mysterious Cooper; and Doc and the others finally arrive in Newmerica, where they meet George, who is helping form the new country.
Van Helsing (Season 3)
Vanessa is once again resurrected and must confront her family's legacy. Axel, Scarlett, and the others fend off Blak Tek's forces, who hope to add Scarlett to their list of lab rats.
Channel Zero: The Dream Door
Newlyweds Jillian and Tom each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship... and of course, their lives.
We’ve already launched into October, but you still have time to catch most of programming for the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween. Check out the 2018 schedule below, bookmark which ones you want to watch and then check on your popcorn supply before you hit the couch.
1:30pm Sorority Row
3:30pm Drive Angry 3D
7:00am American Horror House
9:00am American Psycho
11:12am American Psycho II
1:12pm Finders Keepers
3:13pm Silent House
11:00pm The Purge - Rise Up
12:55pm Van Helsing
6:24pm Insidious
8:45pm Jeepers Creepers 3
10:52pm Insidious: Chapter 3
2:00pm Insidious
4:26pm Insidious: Chapter 2
6:55pm Jeepers Creepers 3
9:00pm Z Nation, Season 5 Premiere
10:01pm Van Helsing, Season 3 Premiere
9:00am Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
10:54am Cabin Fever
1:00pm Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead
3:30pm Wrong Turn
5:00pm The Cabin In the Woods
7:00pm You Might Be the Killer
9:00pm No Escape Room
8:30am Wrong Turn
10:25am Fright Night
12:45pm The Cabin In the Woods
7:30am Nightmare Shark
9:30am The Hollow
7:00pm The Haunting in Connecticut
9:00pm The Vatican Tapes
12:30pm The Rite
3:00pm The Haunting in Connecticut
5:00pm The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
7:00pm The Vatican Tapes
9:00pm The Quiet Ones
6:30am My Soul to Take
8:30am The Rite
11:00am They Found Hell
1:00pm The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
3:00pm The Sandman
5:00pm The Quiet Ones
7:15pm Lights Out
9:00pm The Purge - The Forgotten
10:00pm Lights Out
11:56pm Dementia 13
1:06pm Animal
3:02pm Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
4:56pm The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
7:00pm Texas Chainsaw 3D
9:00pm Leatherface
11:00pm The Purge - The Forgotten
1:00pm Truth or Dare
3:00pm House of the Witch
5:00pm Texas Chainsaw 3D
7:00pm Leatherface
8:00am American Psycho II: All American Girl
9:59am American Psycho
12:11pm Insidious
2:34pm Insidious: Chapter 2
5:00pm Insidious: Chapter 3
7:00pm Cucuy: The Boogeyman (Syfy Original)
9:00pm Karma (Syfy Original)
9:30am Insidious: Chapter 2
11:54am Insidious: Chapter 3
2:00pm Van Helsing
8:30am Ominous
10:30am Backtrack
7:00pm No Escape Room
9:00pm Wrong Turn
1:00pm Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
2:55pm Wrong Turn 3: Left for Dead
9:00pm Killer High (Syfy Original)
11:00pm Channel Zero: The Dream Door
(airs October 26-31)
9:00pm Dead in the Water (Syfy Original)