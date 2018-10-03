31 Days of Halloween: Everything you need to know about Syfy's fear fest

The start of October has come to mean Halloween, and for Syfy that means an entire month of some seriously scary movies. Unlike the 31 Nights of Christmas on Freeform that features mostly family-friendly fall favorites, Syfy has packed their lineup with things that go bump in the night. Think you can take an entire month of being scared before bed? Here’s your chance to prove it. To make it even easier to find everything you want to watch, we broke their lineup down so you can skim the full list of Halloween movies offered as well as the 2018 schedule for the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween on the network.

What you can expect from Syfy 31 Days of Halloween

This network isn’t just airing some old movies. The Syfy 31 Days of Halloween features the season premieres of three of the network’s shows: Z Nation, Van Helsing and Channel Zero: The Dream Door. They are, of course, also airing some classic Halloween movies, but you’ll also see the TV premieres of five original Syfy movies. It’s not just the monsters that are keeping you on your toes this year.

Syfy 31 Days of Halloween: The movies you can watch

Before we launch into the originals and what you can expect from them, here’s a rundown of the fan favorites that made the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween movies:

Resident Evil

Sorority Row

Silent House

American Psycho

American Psycho II

Insidious

Cabin Fever

Cabin In The Woods

Fright Night

The Quiet Ones

Lights Out

Truth Or Dare

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leatherface

The Rite

The Possession

Looking for something a little less frightening? You’ll also catch a couple of the Harry Potter movies airing earlier on in the month.

Syfy 31 Days of Halloween: The original movies

The only problem with fan favorites is that you already know when the scares are coming. Let Syfy spook you with their original movies. We’ve broken down which of the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween movies are originals, and what you can expect from each of them below:

No Escape Room

A father and daughter check out a small-town escape room and discover there’s something sinister about the place. Starring Mark Ghanimé (Reign).

Cucuy: The Boogeyman

A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, are true. Starring Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) and Brian Krause (Charmed, House of Purgatory, Sleepwalkers).

Karma

When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon that stalks him at every turn. Starring Mandela Van Peebles (Jigsaw), Brytni Sarpy (Truth or Dare), and Tony Amendola (Annabelle, Once Upon a Time).

Killer High

Sabrina's perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests in this horror-comedy. Starring Kacey Rohl (The Magicians, Hannibal), Asha Bromfield (Riverdale), and Varun Saranga (Wynonna Earp).

Dead In the Water

An all-female crew on a boat in the middle of nowhere must deal with an invader on their ship. Starring Nikohl Boosheri (The Bold Type).

Syfy shows premiering during 31 Days of Halloween

No, the premieres of these shows aren’t just happening during the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween marathon. They’re also perfectly suited to the screamfest that is the rest of the programming. Here’s what to expect from the kickoff episode of each show.

Z Nation (Season 5)

Warren recovers from the drone crash with mysterious Cooper; and Doc and the others finally arrive in Newmerica, where they meet George, who is helping form the new country.

Van Helsing (Season 3)

Vanessa is once again resurrected and must confront her family's legacy. Axel, Scarlett, and the others fend off Blak Tek's forces, who hope to add Scarlett to their list of lab rats.

Channel Zero: The Dream Door

Newlyweds Jillian and Tom each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship... and of course, their lives.

Syfy 31 Days of Halloween 2018 schedule

We’ve already launched into October, but you still have time to catch most of programming for the Syfy 31 Days of Halloween. Check out the 2018 schedule below, bookmark which ones you want to watch and then check on your popcorn supply before you hit the couch.

October 2 (Tuesday)

1:30pm Sorority Row

3:30pm Drive Angry 3D

October 3 (Wednesday)

7:00am American Horror House

9:00am American Psycho

11:12am American Psycho II

1:12pm Finders Keepers

3:13pm Silent House

11:00pm The Purge - Rise Up

October 4 (Thursday)

12:55pm Van Helsing

6:24pm Insidious

8:45pm Jeepers Creepers 3

10:52pm Insidious: Chapter 3

October 5 (Friday)

2:00pm Insidious

4:26pm Insidious: Chapter 2

6:55pm Jeepers Creepers 3