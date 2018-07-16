Color Factory NYC promises to 'awaken' your love of the city

Color Factory NYC spans 16 rooms of interactive art all about power of color in SoHo this summer. Find out how to get tickets and more.

These exhibits were from the San Francisco Color Factory — there will be all new exhibits for Color Factory NYC.

New York may seem a little bit drab, until you see it through the lens of Color Factory, the “multisensory exhibit inspired by the colors of the city.”

The exhibit premiered in San Francisco in August 2017 originally as a month-long pop-up that stretched into eight. When it arrives at 251 Spring St. in SoHo starting Aug. 20, Color Factory NYC will have a whole new collection of artists spanning 20,000 square feet, 8,000 more than the original gallery.

Color Factory NYC is “designed to awaken audiences to the brilliant, everyday presence of color” and “celebrates the discovery, serendipity and generosity of color,” according to a press release. It’s unclear how color can be described as generous besides the slimming power of black, so you’ll have to discover that for yourself.

The 16 installations inside include discovering your “secret color” in a room by Molly Young, an ombre floating balloon room, a guided activity on color and connection by Queens artist Christine Wong Yap, a dance floor promising to be as exciting as the one in Saturday Night Fever, an interactive project by technolor street artist Lakwena Maciver and treats like a custom ice cream.

“We hope the palettes and experiences offered inside Color Factory will challenge perceptions, awaken senses, invite joy and remind visitors to revel in the colorful moments of everyday life,” says Color Factory founder Jordan Ferney.

If you want to be among the first to get those enviable Instas, tickets go on sale July 17 at 9 a.m. for Color Factory NYC’s open-ended run. They’re $38 for adults and free for kids under 2 years old, and you’ll have to select a specific time slot. The pop-up will be open every day except Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

And the pop-up doesn’t end once you’ve wound your way through its 16 rooms. All visitors receive a free map at the end of their visit featuring more than 20 “unique experiences” in the surrounding neighborhood. A rep describes it as a “scavenger hunt for Color Factory experiences and specialty products.” Businesses do not pay to be included or donate their products — “rather, [the] goal is to support the people and businesses around us, and ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the art and joy of color.”

Photo-centric pop-ups are definitely the trend of Summer 2018 in New York. The arrival of Candytopia will complete New York’s dessert gallery trifecta alongside the Museum of Ice Cream’s new Pint Shop and Jacques Torres’ Chocolate Museum.

The exhibits aren’t limited to food, either. Brooklyn's sleep-themed Dream Machine just extended its whimsical tenure through July (there's an infinity room midway through!), while the new Rosé Mansion that's half educational romp through the making of wine and half photo ops is open now through Oct. 7.