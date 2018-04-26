Grab your swimsuits, there's a pizza beach coming to NYC

In a city with more pizzerias per capita than any other outside of Italy, a Museum of Pizza seems redundant. But that’s what we’re getting, popping up from Oct. 13-28, open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Timed tickets are already on sale for $35 — but the location remains secret for now.

Created by a group of vloggers called the Nameless Network, The Museum of Pizza is hyped like so: “Pizza is the undisputed, democratically-elected champion of food. The snackable luxury whose freedom is universal.” None of those words actually mean anything, so this will probably be more Museum of Ice Cream than Museum of Chocolate. How “museum” became the preferred term for these selfie-focused artsy pop-ups is a question for historians to grapple with. You’re here to take photos, not get philosophical.

To that end, the organizers promise that #MoPi will have “larger-than-life immersive installations” in a space where you can “bask in multi-sensory pizza joy,” a themed art gallery, a “pizza beach” (if you’ve got any ideas of what that could be, we’d love to hear it) and a cheese cave. Activities will include pizza meditations and film screenings — we don’t know if this almost certainly NSFW promotional video is any indication, but it’s worth experiencing:

There’s also a slice of pizza included in the ticket price, though you may not get it on-site? There are still a few details being worked out. A portion of ticket sales will go to provide a meal to a family in need.

It's definitely pop-up season in New York. Brooklyn's Dream Machine takes visitors through falling asleep and into a dreamland (with an infinity room midway through) and Egg House in the Lower East Side with larger-than-life scenes inside an egg family's home. Coming up in June is the Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit with a Palace of Enchanted Crystal, while a permanent Museum of Candy by Sugar Factory is coming "soon."