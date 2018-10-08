New York

PHOTOS: The best cosplay of NYCC 2018, Day 3

A male Storm, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Alpha 5 and more of the best cosplays we saw on Saturday at NYCC 2018.
By Eva Kis
Published : October 08, 2018
As the country's largest convention of pop culture — from TV to movies, video games and animation — New York Comic Con 2018 has a special place on the fan calendar. From sci-fi and anime to superheroes and fantasy, studios always bring their big stars, latest video games, newest books and graphic novels and more for an expected crowd of 227,000 fans descending upon the Javits Center for NYCC 2018 (despite the 7 train).

 

nycc2018 new york comic con 2018 best cosplay

 

This convention is not for the casual fan. The four days of NYCC 2018 bring a packed morning-to-night schedule of panels, meet-and-greets with stars, workshops with creators and parties. But the hardiest of all fans are not the comics collectors, the bingewatchers or the movie marathoners. That title belongs to the cosplayers.

 

The extreme lengths attendees of NYCC 2018 go to sew and build their own costumes to cosplay as their favorite characters rivals even the actors paid to play them. Each year is an astonishing parade of all new amazing and creative costumes, and Saturday is always when the biggest, showiest and most elaborate outfits come out. We've collected the best cosplay on display at the Javits Center for New York Comic Con 2018 — check out our Friday gallery, too.

 
