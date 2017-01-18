Abigail Breslin recently came under fire for posting a super casual photo of her and future first daughter Tiffany Trump at a friend’s birthday. But according to Elle, she wants to make it clear that the harassment she’s receiving is not okay.

“If you’re judging me for hanging out with someone I’ve known for years at our friends [sic] bday party, you need to reevaluate your life,” the “Scream Queens” star wrote on Instagram. And on Twitter, she elaborated: “Also I would like to ask every single person on here how they'd feel if they were persecuted solely based on the actions of their parents.” She later added on Instagram, "To everyone who's being horrible and disgusting to me rn, I didn't vote for trump."

Touche, Abigail, touche.

I mean, I would argue that our country is on the precipice of longstanding turmoil, but I get what you’re saying, kind of. It’s not your fault you are friends with Tiffany Trump and that Tiffany Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump who is somehow our President-elect. I got you.

But still, maybe check yourself before you, you know, wreck yourself. Just like, in case.