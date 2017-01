Earlier this week, Zayn Malik's main squeeze Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing a mysterious gold ring on ~that~ finger. And soon after, the former boybander and collector of many indistinguishable tattoos, stepped out with new ink: the word “love,” in script, tattooed on his right hand.

This can only mean one of two things, in my not entirely professional opinion: He and Gigi Hadid are legitimately engaged (probably not); or, he just seriously likes tattooing whatever on his body (probably yes).

I’ll just sit here and wait and see what happens next.