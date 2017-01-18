New year, new batch of unfounded pregnancy rumours, amirite?

Amal Clooney is reportedly maybe pregnant with twins because, according to The Daily Beast, a family source told Lebanon’s Daily Star as much. Also, because she didn’t drink at an event one time, and she’s been wearing very loose fitting clothing. (Though, to be fair, she is already prone to wearing very loose fitting clothing.) The source claims Amal is due in March.

In Touch corroborates these claims, citing yet another unnamed source who says, "“[George has] gone from never wanting to be a father to being totally excited about Amal’s pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him Dad. He’s been doting on Amal’s every need and talking to her belly. He’s also having a blast coming up with baby names.”

Now call me crazy, but if one is pregnant with twins and due within the next two months, wouldn’t they be showing, even if it’s a miniscule amount? I mean, this isn’t an episode of “I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant.” But I guess anything is possible. And come to think of it, these two would definitely make an attractive set of infants. Hmm.

Well, here’s a lukewarm, maybe congrats for the happy couple.