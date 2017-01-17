ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Today 12:12 pm

Greta Gerwig on '20th Century Women' and being a California girl

The actress talks to us about her new drama and dissects Talking Heads songs.

In “20th Century Women,” we see Greta Gerwig as we’ve never seen her before: With red hair — and a lot less giggly and insecure than usual. The acclaimed actress plays Abbey, a young, serious photographer and cancer survivor who lives in a Santa Barbara house in 1979. She shares a commune-style house along with her landlord (Annette Bening), her landlord's teenage son (Lucas Jade Zurman), a teenage girl (Elle Fanning) and a 40-something fix-it-man (Billy Crudup). The latest from filmmaker Mike Mills (“Beginners”), it finds characters eking by and hanging out, unaware of the looming Reagan '80s.

Gerwig, 33, talks to us about exploring the era’s music, Jimmy Carter and being a New Yorker who’s a California girl at heart.

For one thing, making a movie set in 1979 means you get to do a deep dive in the music from that era, which is some of the greatest, coolest music ever recorded.
I know music pretty well. I’m a huge fan of Talking Heads and David Bowie and Television and Iggy Pop and The Band — just everything that was going on in the ’70s. There were some deep cuts for me, particularly in the punk scenes, like The Raincoats and The Slits. I had heard of them, but I didn’t know a lot about them. They didn’t feel like they were mine. When I was getting into the character and listening to the music, I really felt like I took ownership of that music that had seemed more oblique to me.

Did you have a favorite amongst the bands you’d never really listened to before?
I’m all for The Raincoats. They’re great. I can always tell when I love a song if my overwhelming sense is I want to put it in a movie. [Laughs] That’s when I love it. In a way, putting a song in a movie is almost forcing people to enjoy it the way you enjoy it — because they’re presumably trapped watching your movie.

It’s the same thing for DJs: You get to force people to listen to music you like.
Although I find it really frustrating when you play a song you really love to someone, and they’re not really paying attention to it. They’re texting or they seem like they get the song and they’re going to move on with their life and start talking. It drives me crazy. I actually don’t do that anymore, except with people I know are very respective and receptive. Which makes me sound like a control freak. [Laughs] But there’s nothing more disheartening than thinking, ‘No, you’re missing the song! I don’t want to talk about what your therapist said! I want you to listen to this song!’ [Laughs]

20th Century Women

In "20th Century Women," Greta Gerwig plays a photographer who lives, semi-commune-style, in a very progressive house in 1979 Santa Barbara.

A24

Photo:

I heard Mike Mills made each of you pick a song that best conveyed your character. What was yours?
“Found a Job” by Talking Heads. I love that song, and there’s something so great about Talking Heads' records. They’re such storytellers. In a way they seem like when Cindy Sherman created film stills for movies that don’t exist, using herself as a subject. It’s like David Byrne is writing little scenes form movies that don’t exist and putting them into songs. Like a couple writing a sitcom — that’s a crazy subject for a pop song. Or “Don’t Worry About the Government”: That entire song is about fantasizing about how good your life would be if you lived in one building. Which is a completely understandable emotion, but I don’t think it’s an intuitive pop subjects. It felt similar to the way Abbey was interested in photography: It’s using the medium deliberately incorrectly.

This is one of many new films that seems relevant after the election. The scene where they watch Jimmy Carter’s “Crisis of Confidence” speech — it’s as though he was speaking about right now.
That speech is strangely prophetic; it’s amazing a president ever spoke that way. We seem to measure our national health by how much people are buying. And he’s talking about not buying. That’s pretty wild. And nobody heeded his warning at all. [Laughs] They just ran full steam into the ’80s and ’90s, right up to today. We just love buying s—! [Laughs]

The feminist literature we hear about in the movie is scarily timely, too.
A lot of that stuff felt like it could have been written yesterday. It’s all the exact same problems. It’s not different at all, I’m sorry to report. That was fascinating to put myself in that mindset, of what it would feel like to encounter these ideas for the very first time.

I think this presents a really fascinating portrait of California, too. Even though you’re a New Yorker now, you were born and raised there, so it must be particularly resonant.
I’m a California girl. My brother’s still there, my sister’s there, most of my family’s there. I’m deeply related to California. It’s so odd because I don’t think anyone associates me with California. I grew up in Sacramento, and Annette grew up in San Diego. We talked a lot about the peculiarities of California that I think are often missed. When people think of California, they think of Los Angeles and San Francisco. The truth is there’s a very deep, very powerful conservative bent that runs through California, in San Diego, in Santa Barbara, in Sacramento. We are the home of Reagan. Joan Didion, when she started she was conservative, she was a Republican, 100-percent. She thought all that hippie stuff in Haight-Ashbury was ridiculous. That’s the side of California that Annette’s character is in opposition to. It’s something I really understood. I just hadn’t had the pleasure of being in a film about that side of California.

Live by Night

When actors direct: What a Ben Affleck film tells us about Ben Affleck

In “Live by Night,” Ben Affleck plays the sleepiest gangster in gangster movie history. As Joe Coughlin, a World War I vet-turned-bootlegger, he trods about as if on powerful painkillers, and he whispers through the narration track with less enthusiasm, somehow, than Harrison Ford’s studio-enforced muttering over the theatrical cut of “Blade Runner.” What director is to blame for a performance this wooden? Ben Affleck, as it turns out. Ben Affleck the actor is even more dull and distant in Ben...
Ain't easy.

Ciara still stands by her decision to practice abstinence before marriage

Ciara opened up about her marriage to cutie QB Russell Wilson, admitting that the whole abstinence before marriage thing was definitely a challenge. In February’s issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa, the Grammy winning songstress says it was important to put friendship first as a way to build intimacy. She adds, “Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful." The couple announced they were expecting their first child in...
So stoked!

Amanda Seyfried is very (very) excited about her upcoming nuptials

Amanda Seyfried is really, really excited about getting married. Here’s a little background presented totally objectively and without comment: According to Lainey Gossip, the actress and her now fiancee, Thomas Sadoski, met on the set of an off-Broadway play called "The Way We Get By" in 2015. Thomas was married, but by October of that year, he and his wife were divorced. Thomas and Amanda then worked together on a film called "The Last Word" in early 2016 and — well, the rest is history....
Molly Qerim has taken the sports broadcasting world by storm since jumping from NFL Network to ESPN two years ago. ESPN's First Take is now the primary show on the Worldwide Leader every weekday morning – which basically means Qerim's face is being shown in every gym and dentist office in the country. FOX Sports got a Qerim lookalike when Skip Bayless made the jump from First Take to The Undisputed a few months back as host Joy Taylor looks a lot like Ms. Molly.
Dax McCarty is headed to Chicago.

Red Bulls trade captain Dax McCarty

The captain is leaving, as the New York Red Bulls shipped out midfielder and captain Dax McCarty on Monday. A league source confirms to Metro New York that McCarty, who has been with the Red Bulls since 2011 and has been captain for the past two seasons, is being sent to the Chicago Fire. The move is for $400,000 in allocation money, per the source. That is a significant amount for the veteran midfielder, who had grown into a fan favorite at Red Bull Arena. The story was broken originally by...
D.R.A.M. and Idnit

D.R.A.M. is a big baby with a cute dog — and he loves it

You can call him D.R.A.M., you can call him the name of his debut album “Big Baby D.R.A.M.” or you can call him by his birth name, Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith. But what you should never call the Virginia native — who made his bones with 2014’s Latin-tinged “Cha Cha” and 2016’s summer pop smash, “Broccoli” — is hip-hop. That’s because D.R.A.M. worked long and hard to ensure that this debut would be as diverse as his listening habits, with "Outta Sight/Dark Lavender Interlude" sounding like...
Dont'a Hightower tries to bring down Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger in September of 2015.

Matt Burke: Patriots defense will finally face some big boy QBs

Statistically and remarkably, the Patriots have not faced a top 10 quarterback this season. That will change in a hurry. One could easily make the case that the four quarterbacks remaining in the NFL playoffs are, not coincidentally, the four best QBs in football. Matt Ryan and Tom Brady were the top two QBs in terms of passer rating this season, Aaron Rodgers is simply playing better than any QB in pro football history right now, and Ben Roethlisberger has had nine multiple touchdown throwing...
John Tavares and Ryan Strome talk things over.

Same old issues continue to plague Islanders

The scene was the Barclays Center press conference room. Standing in front of the Islanders backdrop, Jack Capuano bared his frustrations with his team to a room of reporters.  It was a moment that, honestly, could have taken place in October or November or December. “We signed some guys for reasons,” Capuano said after the Islanders’ 2-1 loss to the Panthers on Jan. 11, according to the New York Post.  “We want to give those guys an opportunity.” Without mentioning Andrew Ladd and Jason...
Ron Burgundy ... err, Ron Baker, should be the new face of the Knicks' franchise.

Crunch Time: Ron Baker is Ron Burgundy, Roger Goodell is a fraud

The best dirt from around the sports world on Monday, Jan. 16:   ‘I’m Ron Baker???” Sports has never been more entwined with entertainment, so if you’re a sports franchise that’s going nowhere in the standings – why not give the people what they want? Knicks reserve guard Ron Baker, who looks like a Von Erich brother from 1980s Texas pro wrestling, has become a fan favorite at MSG and a favorite in the Knicks’ locker room. He even cracked the Knicks’ starting lineup Monday against Atlanta. The...

BMW, UK car industry say Britain needs to keep tariff-free EU trade
New York

The grim discovery was made by employees at the Metropolitan Transfer Station, above.

Female remains found in Bronx garbage facility: NYPD

Today 11:32 am A female torso and leg were discovered inside a Bronx waste transfer station early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. Employees of the Metropolitan Transfer Station at 287 Halleck St. in Hunts Point made the discovery around 4:42 a.m., as they moved garbage into trucks from the facility, PIX11 reported. Operations at the transfer station, which collects, destroys and processes garbage from all over the city, was halted as the investigation continues. The remains have not been identified, and...

Philadelphia

300 Temple University students evacuated over suspicious package1Photos

300 Temple University students evacuated over suspicious package

Today 10:52 am The Temple University College of Engineering building was evacuated Tuesday morning after police found a suspicious device with wires poking out nearby. Authorities were still working to identify the object. They described it as a large, "wrapped packaged with orange and red wires exposed in the loading dock" of the building, located at 12th and Norris streets. It was discovered around 9:02 a.m. A police report mentioned finding another package inside a trash truck outside the loading dock but...

Boston

A Quincy police officer is expected in court today following an armed standoff with police.

Quincy Police officer arrested after 4-hour armed standoff at his home

Today 10:34 am A 51-year-old veteran Quincy Police officer was arrested following a four-hour armed standoff with police in his Raynham home Monday night. Raynham Police were called to officer Keith Wilbur's Britton Street home at 9 p.m. after a report of a domestic situation, WCVB reported.  Officials say they spoke with a woman inside, but when they tried to speak to Wilbur, who was in another room, he fired two gunshots through a door. The woman was escorted outside as SWAT team negotiators with State...
