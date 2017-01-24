Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe’s 18-year-old daughter Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson gave an exclusive interview to Rolling Stone, where she appears as the Lady Madonna and reveals all kinds of intimate family secrets.

As the daughter of the King of Pop, Paris naturally railed back at unsubstantiated claims she might not be the biological offspring of the “Thriller” dynasty. (“People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it's almost scary.”) But she spoke up on behalf of other unsubstantiated claims that her late father was, in fact, murdered.

Rolling Stone writes:

“Paris is convinced that her dad was, somehow, murdered. ‘Absolutely,’ she says. ‘Because it's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls—t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls—t.’”

Jackson muses that the murder could have been enacted by “a lot of people,” noting she, too, could be in harm's way. She adds, “It’s a chess game. And I’m trying to play the chess game the right way.”

