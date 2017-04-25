This smartphone case might save you from drunk texting your ex

A smartphone case intended to help parents cut down on their kids’ tech addiction might save you from sending drunk texts.

We’ve all been there: It’s 2 a.m. You hop in a cab and head home. You grab a slice of cold pizza from the fridge and crawl into bed.

The next morning, you roll over to check your phone and make plans for brunch and oh my God you texted what to whom?

A Japanese company, Momo Ltd., created a smartphone case that works with an app to lock the user out of the phone. In case you think you can outsmart it, think again. The case can only be removed with a special screwdriver.

Next-day you will be forever grateful that gin-soaked you didn’t bring the screwdriver with you.

By setting time restrictions on the case, called OTOMOS, parents can limit the amount of time their children spend on the phone. That also means that if you know you’re a 2 a.m. texter, you can set time restrictions for prime booty call hours thwarting your late-night attempts to drunk text that guy you only went on one date with.

OTOMOS also has built in motion detectors, so while you can’t check the phone while you’re walking, say, into traffic.

The case will be available in Japan in August with a two-year contract and an application fee of 500 yen (about $4.50).

Aside from “text neck” and a curved spine from constantly looking down at the screen, a 2016 study found that South Korean children were becoming cross-eyed, the Telegraph reported.

Social media addiction can be just as strong as a drug or sex addiction, but without the stigma.

A study published in 2012 surveyed 205 adults and found that Facebook and Twitter won over sex, food and sleep. The ability to resist the urges waned as the day progressed.